Dr. Oz Gets Roasted for Latest Political Ad Shopping at Fake Grocery Store 'Wegners'

By Stephanie Downs

Dr. Mehmet Oz's bid to become the next Senator of Pennsylvania continues. While on the campaign trail, Oz released a rather interesting political ad of himself criticizing the rising prices at a grocery store called "Wegners." The only thing is... "Wegners" doesn't exist, and Twitter users soon let him know it. 

Oz's ad actually came out in April, but it has since made the rounds on social media after users noticed that the political hopeful didn't use the name of an actual grocery store in the clip. The video features Oz saying that he's walking around "Wegners" to find some vegetables to put together a crudite. He went on to say that the prices of the items are "outrageous" and laid the blame on President Joe Biden. However, Twitter users were much more interested in his faulty use of "Wegners," which isn't the name of an actual grocery store. 

It seems likely that Oz misspoke in the clip and combined  "Wegmans" and "Redners,"  which are both the names of actual supermarket chains. That didn't prevent folks on Twitter from criticizing Oz for producing an ad about grocery store prices all without saying the correct name of the store in question. 

Out of Touch

Oz's ad seemed to be an all-around miss. Let the roasting begin.

A Set Up

Some Twitter users joked that Oz was being "set up" because there were so many things wrong with the ad. "Wegners" was just the beginning.

The Jokes Write Themselves

Another Twitter user pulled out an Arrested Development joke to comment on the situation. There's always money in the Wegners stand.

A Miss

It doesn't seem like Oz's ad is doing him any favors. As this individual wrote, it's almost as if he's "campaigning for" his opponent, John Fetterman, "at this point."

You Gotta Laugh

The entire video had many in confusion. But, the use of "Wegners" was a particular delight amongst Twitter users.

Just Confused

Was Oz in a Wegmans or a Redner's? As Twitter users know, he was certainly not in a "Wegners."

Classic

It wasn't long into the video that Oz committed the faux pas. Looks like he won't be returning to "Wegners" anytime soon.

