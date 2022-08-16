Dr. Oz Gets Roasted for Latest Political Ad Shopping at Fake Grocery Store 'Wegners'
Dr. Mehmet Oz's bid to become the next Senator of Pennsylvania continues. While on the campaign trail, Oz released a rather interesting political ad of himself criticizing the rising prices at a grocery store called "Wegners." The only thing is... "Wegners" doesn't exist, and Twitter users soon let him know it.
Oz's ad actually came out in April, but it has since made the rounds on social media after users noticed that the political hopeful didn't use the name of an actual grocery store in the clip. The video features Oz saying that he's walking around "Wegners" to find some vegetables to put together a crudite. He went on to say that the prices of the items are "outrageous" and laid the blame on President Joe Biden. However, Twitter users were much more interested in his faulty use of "Wegners," which isn't the name of an actual grocery store.
Who thought this was a good idea pic.twitter.com/dj5nz7vB1W— umichvoter 🏳️🌈 (@umichvoter) August 15, 2022
It seems likely that Oz misspoke in the clip and combined "Wegmans" and "Redners," which are both the names of actual supermarket chains. That didn't prevent folks on Twitter from criticizing Oz for producing an ad about grocery store prices all without saying the correct name of the store in question.
Ah yes, "Wegners" the well known Reading, PA based grocery chain where all of the folks in Berks and the surrounding counties go to buy the fixings for their crudités. Which we definitely eat. All the time. https://t.co/DL8772LkTL— Col. Boozy Badger (@BoozyBadger) August 15, 2022
Oz's ad seemed to be an all-around miss. Let the roasting begin.
Oz your campaign manager hates you.
This is a set up https://t.co/hWDjfJU4sV pic.twitter.com/ifzrnBJake— New Radio Show in the USVI market (@BlueSteelDC) August 15, 2022
Some Twitter users joked that Oz was being "set up" because there were so many things wrong with the ad. "Wegners" was just the beginning.
it's a banana, michael. how much could it cost? ten dollars? https://t.co/KA4MVjsMgA— scaachi (@Scaachi) August 15, 2022
Another Twitter user pulled out an Arrested Development joke to comment on the situation. There's always money in the Wegners stand.
"Wegners"
targets the essential "PA crudites consumer" crowd
proceeds to assemble the worst crudites platter of all time
he's actively campaigning for John Fetterman at this point. https://t.co/A4irow7lt5— zack (@youngshrugg) August 15, 2022
It doesn't seem like Oz's ad is doing him any favors. As this individual wrote, it's almost as if he's "campaigning for" his opponent, John Fetterman, "at this point."
So much to appreciate about this attempted gotcha video that proves beyond a reasonable doubt that Mehmet Oz has not been inside a grocery store in years -- but I am a particular fan of "Wegners" https://t.co/5ezKhN9Tpn— Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) August 15, 2022
The entire video had many in confusion. But, the use of "Wegners" was a particular delight amongst Twitter users.
Seemingly confused as to whether he's at Redner's or Wegmans—and coming up with "Wegners," which is not a place. https://t.co/rbiUzITlbs— Quinn Yeargain (@yeargain) August 15, 2022
Was Oz in a Wegmans or a Redner's? As Twitter users know, he was certainly not in a "Wegners."
It legitimately takes only 2 seconds into the video for him to embarrass himself. Combines "Wegman's" and "Redner's" into "Wegner's".

lollll
lollll https://t.co/EWVs74IZpz— JD (@Sta7ic) August 15, 2022
It wasn't long into the video that Oz committed the faux pas. Looks like he won't be returning to "Wegners" anytime soon.