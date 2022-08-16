Dr. Oz Gets Roasted for Latest Political Ad Shopping at Fake Grocery Store 'Wegners'

Dr. Mehmet Oz's bid to become the next Senator of Pennsylvania continues. While on the campaign trail, Oz released a rather interesting political ad of himself criticizing the rising prices at a grocery store called "Wegners." The only thing is... "Wegners" doesn't exist, and Twitter users soon let him know it.

Oz's ad actually came out in April, but it has since made the rounds on social media after users noticed that the political hopeful didn't use the name of an actual grocery store in the clip. The video features Oz saying that he's walking around "Wegners" to find some vegetables to put together a crudite. He went on to say that the prices of the items are "outrageous" and laid the blame on President Joe Biden. However, Twitter users were much more interested in his faulty use of "Wegners," which isn't the name of an actual grocery store.

Who thought this was a good idea pic.twitter.com/dj5nz7vB1W — umichvoter 🏳️‍🌈 (@umichvoter) August 15, 2022

It seems likely that Oz misspoke in the clip and combined "Wegmans" and "Redners," which are both the names of actual supermarket chains. That didn't prevent folks on Twitter from criticizing Oz for producing an ad about grocery store prices all without saying the correct name of the store in question.