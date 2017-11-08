The Internet is Having a Field Day With This Weatherman’s Commitment to Covering Hurricane Irma

By Hannah Barnes

Hurricane Irma has officially been downgraded to a tropical storm, but the former Category 5 hurricane still packed a major punch as it traveled through Florida over the weekend.

Reporters did their best to cover the storm as it battered various areas of the Sunshine State, but meteorologist and Weather Channel presenter Mike Seidel and his crew really went above and beyond in their coverage, something the Internet made sure to take note of.

Seidel reported from Miami over the weekend, braving Irma's wind and rain as he struggled to even stand in the intense storm. His commitment to his reporting didn't go unnoticed, as Twitter users quickly chimed in to comment on Seidel's coverage.

Read on to see Seidel brave the ferocious storm and see what the Internet had to say about it.

Mike Seidel vs. Hurricane Irma

Seidel shared several clips of the storm on his Twitter account throughout the weekend, including one video of himself braving the elements to deliver a report from Miami. In the clip, he is visibly pelted by wind and rain as he struggles to stand while attempting to speak into a microphone as his crew records him.

Is Seidel safe?

Twitter users responded with concerns for Seidel's safety, with many noting that for safety reasons, they would feel better if he was inside.

What happened to evacuating?

Others were clearly upset that Seidel and his crew were outside at all when mandatory evacuation orders had been put in place for the city.

He's no quitter

According to his Twitter feed, however, Seidel is in it for the long haul, sharing continuing updates of hurricane footage as the storm lessened in power.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @mikeseidel

