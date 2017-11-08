The Internet is Having a Field Day With This Weatherman’s Commitment to Covering Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma has officially been downgraded to a tropical storm, but the former Category 5 hurricane still packed a major punch as it traveled through Florida over the weekend.

Reporters did their best to cover the storm as it battered various areas of the Sunshine State, but meteorologist and Weather Channel presenter Mike Seidel and his crew really went above and beyond in their coverage, something the Internet made sure to take note of.

Seidel reported from Miami over the weekend, braving Irma's wind and rain as he struggled to even stand in the intense storm. His commitment to his reporting didn't go unnoticed, as Twitter users quickly chimed in to comment on Seidel's coverage.

Read on to see Seidel brave the ferocious storm and see what the Internet had to say about it.