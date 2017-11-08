The Internet is Having a Field Day With This Weatherman’s Commitment to Covering Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma has officially been downgraded to a tropical storm, but the former Category 5 hurricane still packed a major punch as it traveled through Florida over the weekend.
Reporters did their best to cover the storm as it battered various areas of the Sunshine State, but meteorologist and Weather Channel presenter Mike Seidel and his crew really went above and beyond in their coverage, something the Internet made sure to take note of.
Seidel reported from Miami over the weekend, braving Irma's wind and rain as he struggled to even stand in the intense storm. His commitment to his reporting didn't go unnoticed, as Twitter users quickly chimed in to comment on Seidel's coverage.
Mike Seidel vs. Hurricane Irma
Seidel shared several clips of the storm on his Twitter account throughout the weekend, including one video of himself braving the elements to deliver a report from Miami. In the clip, he is visibly pelted by wind and rain as he struggles to stand while attempting to speak into a microphone as his crew records him.
Getting slapped by one of the early squalls from #Irma tonight in the Brickell section of #Miami. @stevedresner captures behind the scenes pic.twitter.com/6uXw51mGmB— Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 10, 2017
Is Seidel safe?
Twitter users responded with concerns for Seidel's safety, with many noting that for safety reasons, they would feel better if he was inside.
Mother of God, this guy on the @weatherchannel reporting from Miami is seriously taking his life in his hands right now.— Danny Ventura (@BostonHeraldHS) September 10, 2017
For God's sake, @weatherchannel , get this guy to safety! @mikeseidel #Irma pic.twitter.com/qCkQ5NOYua— Yom (@moymoy) September 10, 2017
I know it's traditional to be outside to show how bad things are, but we all understand and would feel better if you went inside.— rita (@rdesai7) September 10, 2017
Seriously, there's no need to be IN the storm to report about the storm. Keep reporters safe. No story is worth someone's life. We get it...— Dayngr (@Dayngr) September 10, 2017
What happened to evacuating?
Others were clearly upset that Seidel and his crew were outside at all when mandatory evacuation orders had been put in place for the city.
What part of evacuate don't these people understand? Why are they there?— Jill Maleson (@JillMaleson) September 10, 2017
Governor: Everyone must leave
Weather Channel: Come here, look at this!— Flak Bait (@FlakMatrix) September 10, 2017
Why are you still out there ? get to safely please— BEYDAY (@beeebeyy) September 10, 2017
He's no quitter
According to his Twitter feed, however, Seidel is in it for the long haul, sharing continuing updates of hurricane footage as the storm lessened in power.
Taking the brunt of #Irma in Miami with hurricane force wind gusts. We're live on @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/Bin66eMhDr— Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 10, 2017
Angry waters in the Brickell area of #Miami and along the Miami River. We're live on @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/pLP7QU5Rxi— Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 10, 2017
This is downtown #Miami as #Irma blew the bay into the Brickell Ave. area. The surge is starting to recede as the wind shifts. pic.twitter.com/MZoIVYc7aW— Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 10, 2017
