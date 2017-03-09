We’re Loving How This Dad Stopped Shampoo From Getting in His Daughter’s Eyes

Jae from London told BuzzFeed News that washing his 1-year-old daughter’s hair used to be a nightmare…until he gave her some goggles.

Jae said that when he first did it he sprayed water in her face to show her it wouldn’t go in her eyes and she thought it was funny.

He said he has a 2-month-old daughter who is the complete opposite and loves getting her hair washed.

Jae said people are praising him for the trick and that it’s not going to be the last creative parenting technique.

