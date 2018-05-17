Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Arrive in Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding.

Just two days before they are set to say “I do” at St. George’s Chapel, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Windsor to kick off the pomp and pageantry of the royal wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Windsor! #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/BacFt4n0Pi — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 17, 2018

The soon-to-be royal newlyweds arrived in Windsor, their motorcade driving through the Long Walk where a horse and carriage will travel following their nuptials on May 19. The smiling pair was greeted by crowds of royal watchers, who are already lining up in the hopes of catching sight of Harry and Markle on the day of their wedding.

The couple are scheduled to have tea with Queen Elizabeth before being joined by their royal wedding party, which includes six bridesmaids and four page boys, all of whom are children, for a rehearsal. Both Prince William and Kate Middleton were earlier spotted leaving Kensington Palace ahead of the rehearsal, which is set to take place this afternoon.

Harry and Meghan arrive for wedding rehearsal in Windsor joined by William and Kate https://t.co/i7AVLdd6AY pic.twitter.com/B4YpOdRORz — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) May 17, 2018

Markle’s mother, Doria Loyce Ragland, arrived in London on Wednesday. An official press release from Kensington Palace earlier confirmed that her early arrival would allow time for “Prince Harry’s family, including The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to spend time” with her ahead of the royal nuptials.

It is believed that Ragland will meet with the Queen for the first time in the hours before the rehearsal is set to begin.

Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., will be absent from the big day, the Suits alum formally announcing the news early Thursday morning.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” Markle said in an official statement from Kensington Palace.

“I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday,” she concluded.

It is not yet known who will take Markle Sr.’s place in walking Meghan down the aisle.

On the day of the wedding, the royal events will kick off at 9:30 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. ET), with guests beginning to arrive at Windsor Castle. The ceremony, expected to last around an hour, will begin at 12 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET) and will be followed by a a 25-minute carriage ride.