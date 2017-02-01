Watch: Miley Cyrus Defies Gravity With This Mind-Boggling Yoga Pose

Who knew Miley Cyrus was such a yogi? The 24-year-old pop star showed off her insane flexibility on Instagram Thursday with Urdhva Dhanurasana, aka Chakrasana — in other words, the Upward Bow pose. You might also recognize it as Wheel. Or you might just recognize it as a mind-boggling, gravity-defying circus trick.
The “Wrecking Ball” singer seemed pretty pumped about completing the back-bending pose, writing in the caption “Yippie! Twas a gift from z supermoon”.
Color us majorly impressed, Miley.
