Watch McDonald’s and Charles Barkley Unbox Newest Menu Item

McDonald’s is teaming up with NBA legend Charles Barkley to unveil its new 100 Percent Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder with Cheese in a video that will leave your mouth watering.

Unboxing hotter and juicier fresh beef with Sir Charles Barkley. pic.twitter.com/T1GBjfhjYG — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) May 7, 2018

In the new ad shared to the fast-food giant’s Twitter page, Barkley sings the praises of the new and improved menu item.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Man, what I’m about to show you ain’t no joke,” Barkley says. “First of all, this is 100 percent fresh beef for 100 percent deliciousness and it’s cooked when you order. McDonald’s isn’t messing around. No sir.”

He then bites into the cheeseburger while text overlay calls the new burgers “so good, they’ll leave you speechless.”

The ad comes on the back of the news that McDonald’s customers are indeed lovin’ it, with more customers showing up to the Golden Arches for the fifth quarter in a row. The demand was highest in the United States, Europe and China and same-store sales growth was stellar.

So stellar, in fact, that shares of McDonald’s rose 5 percent in early trading on Monday, April 30, with same-store sales rising 2.9 percent in the U.S. and 5.5 percent globally. Since Steve Easterbrook took over as CEO in March 2015, the company’s stock has risen nearly 70 percent, CNN Money reports.

The news may comes as a surprise given that the fast food chain has been raising prices, though McDonald’s has also introduced a slew of new incentives to keep customers coming back — like the fresh beef patties in its Quarter Pounders (plus, a kale salad and its new and revamped Dollar Menu).

Another new menu item (for German joints only) is a hybrid of doughnuts and mozzarella sticks for the Camembert Doughnut.

The newest addition consists of a ring of real Camembert cheese – a moist, soft, creamy, surface-ripened cow’s milk cheese – that is breaded and deep fried until they turn crispy and golden on the outside.

The new side comes in a 7-piece, which includes two packets of cranberry dipping sauce, or a 4-piece, which comes with one packet of cranberry dipping sauce.

The stellar sales are a breath of relief following news in March that the fast food chain had its worst day since the Golden Arches started tracking data in 1972.

Some of their customers, however, might be heading to other fast-food joints. The higher prices have people feeling like their food might not be worth it anymore, while others are simply worried for the future of the franchise.

Photo credit: Twitter / @McDonalds