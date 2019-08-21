Watch Jeffrey Epstein’s Caribbean Island Get Raided by a Dozen FBI Agents

A haunting video shows the FBI descending on Jeffrey Epstein‘s private island, even after the billionaire’s death. Epstein passed away in prison earlier this month, apparently committing suicide as he awaited trial for alleged sex trafficking and child molestation. Two days later, authorities arrived at the place some refer to as “pedophile island.”

Dozens of FBI agents arrived at Epstein’s Caribbean island on Monday. They trickled in throughout the day according to a report by The Daily Mail, pulling up in speedboats from mid-morning through the afternoon. In a video published by the outlet, they can be seen in FBI flack jackets, patrolling the area with authority.

They seemed to have the run of the whole place. Epstein’s private island is officially called Little St. James, and is a part of the U.S. Virgin Islands chain to the east of Puerto Rico and the west of the British Virgin Islands. His particular slice of land is about 71.5 acres, and agents roamed the whole thing on golf carts.

“I’m on a boat charter with guests. We were enjoying lunch when we saw over a dozen people landing on the island,” an onlooker told reporters. “When we looked harder, we could see the FBI logo on the backs of their shirts. It didn’t take long for us to realize they must be conducting a raid on Epstein’s house.”

Epstein passed away in prison on Saturday, Aug. 10. It was two days later on Monday, Aug. 12 when the FBI arrived at his tropical property. It was sometimes referred to as “pedophile island” or “orgy island,” and was believed to be a linchpin in Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking activities.

Epstein was accused of holding underage girls on his island property as “sex slaves,” subjecting them to assaults and abuse repeatedly at his own hands and the hands of others. It has even been claimed that these crimes took place in a “temple” on the island, with young girls imprisoned in underground rooms.

So far, the FBI has presented no evidence to the truth or falsehood of these claims. However, sources have often spoken about Epstein’s lavish parties on the island, where women were always sunbathing nude by the pool. There were many high-profile guests at Epstein’s functions, leading to conspiracy theories and suspicion, especially in the wake of his death.

Even after his death, new lawsuits are still being filed against Epstein, leaving all of his property and holdings hotly contested.