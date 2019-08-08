Watch Dayton, Ohio Protest and Donald Trump Speaking Live

President Donald Trump visited Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday following the city’s recent mass shooting, and his trip was streamed live online. However, not everyone was happy to see the commander in chief, and some of the protests and outrage were included as well.

The president’s visit to Dayton was headline news on Wednesday as the nation reels from a spate of horrific mass shootings. The tragedies have been increasingly politically charged recently, and the president has not helped as he points to alleged connections between the shooter and his opponents.

On Wednesday morning, protesters turned out in Dayton, Ohio in preparation for the president’s visit. Some called on the president and other politician to institute the assault weapons ban or take other gun control measures, while others mocked the president on a more direct and personal level.

One protest sign referenced his mistaken statement that the shooting had taken place in Toledo, Ohio. Another display even showed a giant, inflatable likeness of the president as a baby in a diaper.

Still, Trump and the news media were at odds about his reception and his popularity. After visiting with victims and their families in the hospital, the president tweeted that things had gone well.

“Just left Dayton, Ohio, where I met with the Victims & families, Law Enforcement, Medical Staff & First Responders. It was a warm & wonderful visit,” he wrote as he headed on to El Paso, Texas to visit more shooting victims. “Tremendous enthusiasm & even Love. Then I saw failed Presidential Candidate (0%) Sherrod Brown & Mayor Whaley totally… misrepresenting what took place inside of the hospital. Their news conference after I left for El Paso was a fraud. It bore no resemblance to what took place with those incredible people that I was so lucky to meet and spend time with.”

Democratic Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown told reporters that things had gone reasonably well with the presidential visit, feeling that President Trump had fulfilled his duty at the hospital.

“He was received as well as you can expect by the patients,” Brown said, according to CBS News. “They are hurting. He was comforting, he and Melania did the right things. It’s his job in part to comfort people. I’m glad he did it.”

The president was met with protesters in El Paso as well, with supporters mixed in as well. He is reportedly considering an executive order on background checks and other gun law measures to help prevent shootings like this in the future.