Part Breaks Off Disney World Monorail, Nearly Hits Park Visitors

Another accident has sent Disney officials scrambling to keep attendees safe. A piece of the Walt Disney World monorail system broke off on Friday, nearly hitting park attendees and leaving riders awaiting evacuation.

@WESH this just flew off the monorail at epcot pic.twitter.com/WCzh1Z9sKQ — Jim Parker (@iOSTrade) June 16, 2017

On on Friday afternoon, park visitor Jim Parker and his family were walking near the elevated monorail system when a chunk of machinery broke off the Disney monorail track and landed around 10 feet away from them

They took the part to a park worker in hopes of stopping the monorail car, but claim the employee didn’t seem too worried. Parker then took to social media to draw attention to the matter, according to the Huffington Post.

“We were leaving Epcot at 12:55 pm walking to our car,” he wrote over a series of tweets. “We were directly under the monorail looking at it pass over us. It started making sounds and some little pieces flew off then the bigger piece flew off. Thankfully we were more to the left and it went right.”

He continued, “No one seemed to buy notice but us so I grabbed it and hollered for a parking lot employee. I was afraid it was a brake part. They thought it was an electrical part from the track. I thought monorail. I was worried they didn’t take proper action, radio the monorail.”

Parker’s outcry did not go unnoticed by park officials. Emergency crews were soon on the scene and the monorail was stopped.

Passenger Leighton Shields posted several clips from the monorail showing emergency crews responding and evacuating the car.

Walt Disney World had not responded to the Huffington Post by press time.