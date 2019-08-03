Walmart Issues Statement After Mass Shooting Occurs at El Paso Store

Walmart issued a statement sending thoughts to the victims of the mass shooting at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas. Multiple people were shot and killed inside the Walmart location, sending shoppers at the center into a panic. Reports say as many as 20 people are dead, according to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

The superstore’s official Twitter page shared a statement expressing their sorrow over the tragedy.

“We’re in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where store 2201 & club 6502 are located,” the company wrote on social media. “We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate.”

Patrick told press that a 21-year-old man is in custody in connection with the shooting. Authorities also said around 3 p.m. ET that there was no active threat in the area. The Washington Post reported that while police said there was only one suspect, El Paso’s mayor said there were three, presenting some conflicting reports on the incident.

Authorities said around 11:03 local time that people should avoid the area of Hawkins and Gateway East boulevards, adding the scene was “still active. At 11:09 a.m. they said in another tweet that the shooter remained active.

Police tweeted around an hour later that the scene was still active and there were reports of several shooters. The advised people to stay away from the area as they continued to search.

CBS spoke with a witness, Ray Holgin, who claimed he heard at least 10 gunshots and saw at least two people with guns. He told the outlet he watched an elderly woman fall but was not clear if she had been shot.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took to Twitter to share a statement on the tragedy.

“In El Paso, the Texas Dept. of Public Safety is assisting local law enforcement & federal authorities t bring this tragedy to the swiftest and safest possible conclusion. We thank all First Responders for their courageous response & urge all area residents to remain safe,” he wrote at the time.

Utterly heartbroken by the developing news in El Paso. Monitoring the situation and in communication with our law enforcement. Please stay safe. — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) August 3, 2019

Former congressman and presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke also spoke on the incident via Twitter writing: “Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso. Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates.”