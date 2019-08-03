Walmart El Paso Shooting Suspect Identified as Patrick Crusius

The suspect in the El Paso, Texas mass shooting on Saturday afternoon was identified as white male in his 20s, Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas. He is now in police custody after opening fire at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall. There were reports of multiple deaths and at least 22 injured. One of the victims being treated is a 4-month-old child.

Multiple law enforcement sources told NBC News that Crusius is the name of the suspect. However, police would not confirm the suspect’s name and the number of deceased during a press conference. Police confirmed the suspect is a 21-year-old white male.

Police said the suspect gave up when they arrived and no force was used to arrest him.

Two federal law enforcement sources and one state government source also confirmed the shooter’s identity to CNN. The sources said an online posting being shared on social media is believed to be written by Crusius, but not confirmed yet. It is being reviewed to discover a possible motive.

Crusius drove from Allen, a city north of Dallas, west to El Paso. The drive takes almost 10 hours.

CBS News reports Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said “between 15 and 20 people” were killed, but did not give an exact number. NBC News is reporting 19 dead and 40 injured.

Washington Examiner reporter Anna Giaritelli shared a photo of Crusius sitting in the back of a police car. Other photos allegedly showing the gunman walking into the Walmart with weapons taken from security camera footage have also surfaced on social media.

Shortly after the shooting, police spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo told reporters that a male suspect was in custody. Police also said reports of “multiple shooters” at the scene proved incorrect.

University of Medical Center of El Paso told CBS News it was treating 11 shooting victims, including one who died at the hospital. One of the patients is a 1-month-old child and all victims suffered “traumatic” injuries, according to a hospital spokesman. Two children, ages 2 and 9, were stabilized at the hospital before they were transferred to El Paso Children’s Hospital.

Del Sol Medical Center is treating another 11 patients, raging from ages 35 to 82. Nine are in critical but stable condition.

“Terrible shootings in El Paso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement,” President Donald Trump tweeted. “Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a statement on Twitter, writing, “In El Paso, the Texas Dept. of Public Safety is assisting local law enforcement & federal authorities to bring this tragedy to the swiftest & safest possible conclusion. We thank all First Responders for their courageous response & urge all area residents to remain safe.”

“Utterly heartbroken by the developing news in El Paso. Monitoring the situation and in communication with our law enforcement. Please stay safe,” U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, who represents El Paso in the House of Representatives, tweeted.

