Wal-Mart Closes for Christmas, Customers Flip Out

Wal-Mart locations around the country closed for Christmas, but many customers did not receive the memo.

Most of the retail giant‘s locations are known for being open 24/7 nearly every other day of the year, so it’s not hard to see how people could have been confused.

Numerous customers of the chain arrived at locations and were turned away, and some shared their grievances to Twitter.

“When you need to go to Wal-Mart, but it’s closed. The one time of the year!” one user wrote. “I need batteries and don’t wanna pay out the ass for them at a gas station!”

Another added, “Has Wal-Mart gone insane?! It’s closed, and I’m almost positive I have never seen it closed for holidays.”

When you scour all of Utah for food for like tEn HoUrS and EVERYTHING IS CLOSED EVERYWHERE EVEN WALMART I CANT DO IT MAN I CANT — Danielle Rosett (@DanielleRosett) December 26, 2017

Omg why Walmart gotta be closed 😩. — MurdaaSheWrote🌺 (@Llyrak_) December 25, 2017

When you need to go to Walmart, but it’s closed. The one time of the year! I need batteries and don’t wanna pay out the ass for them at a gas station! — Spires 🎄 (@lil_spires) December 26, 2017

TF has Walmart gone insane?! It’s closed and I’m almost positive i have never seen it closed for holidays… Are they pretending to have a heart, or not willing to pay employees? Got thode tax cuts coming why do they need to poison us anymore? I’m buying kale from idk where. — Dillon McCarthy (@iamDillonMac) December 26, 2017

I NEED TO GO TO WALMART BUT ITS CLOSED. — b 🌹 (@brookievv) December 25, 2017