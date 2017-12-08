Walmart Changing Its Name to Emphasize Online Brand

While most Walmart stores already have a logo without a hyphen, the world’s largest retailer is finally changing its legal name in an effort to emphasise e-commerce.

Starting Feb. 1, 2018, the Arkansas-based company will no longer be “Wal-Mart Stores.” Instead, the company will be known only as “Walmart.”

“While our legal name is used in a limited number of places, we felt it was best to have a name that was consistent with the idea that you can shop us however you like as a customer,” Doug McMillon, Walmart‘s president and CEO, said in a statement to USA Today. “As time goes on, customers will increasingly just think of and see one Walmart.”

The company has officially been called “Wal-Mart Stores” legally since 1969. It began as “Wal-Mart, Inc.”

While this cosmetic change probably won’t help the company that much, one analyst said it shows how Walmart sees online sales as an important part of its business.

“It might focus minds internally and help aid understanding of what Walmart is trying to do as it moves into the future,” Neil Saunders, managing director of retail consultancy Global Data, told USA Today. “That said, it’s a small part of a much bigger picture.”

Walmart has found itself in a rare position as it plays catch-up to Amazon in the online shopping sphere. But what it’s been doing has worked so far. Its online sales jumped 50 percent in the previous quarter and it has tripled the number of products online.

In another effort to challenge Amazon, Walmart is now selling meal kits, Endgadget reports. These are packages of everything you need to make a specific dinner for your family. For example, you can get a “Thai Crab Curry & Jasmine Rice” meal kit for four people for $35.

Walmart also teamed up with Buzzfeed’s Tasty team to add direct links to cookware and foods mentioned in recipe videos.