Walgreens Pain Reliever Recalled

A Walgreens store-brand pain reliever was recalled last month because the medication should have been packaged in child-resistant bottles. The recall covers about 130,000 Walgreens Pain Reliever Acetaminophen, 150-count bottles. The medication is produced by Aurobindo Pharma Limited of India and imported by Aurohealth LLC of New Jersey for distribution to Walgreens pharmacies.

The over-the-counter product includes acetaminophen, a regulated substance that must be packaged in a child-resistant package under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). However, the bottle is not child-resistant, which poses a poisoning risk if children swallow the medication. The products should be immediately stored away from children and can be returned to Walgreens stores for a refund. No injuries linked to the recall have been reported yet.

The pain reliever is packaged in white bottles with red caps, with labels featuring the Walgreens brand. The bottle advertises an "easy open" package for adults, and notes the medication is an "extra strength" "fever reducer." The recall covers bottles with the UPC number 311917218090 and Lot numbers 2100627, P2100671, P2100672, P2100689 P2100747, P2100859 (with expiration date November 2022), and P2200050 (with expiration date January 2023), according to the announcement published on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.

The packages were sold at Walgreens stores nationwide between October 2021 and April for about $9. Consumers can contact Aurohealth at 888-504-2014 for more information.

This is not the only Aurohealth over-the-counter medication being recalled because of a failure to meet child-resistant packaging rules. The company also recalled Kroger store-brand Arthritis Pain Acetaminophen, 225-count bottles for the same reason. This recall covers packages with UPC number 04126001284 and lot numbers P2100890, P2100891, P2100992 (with expiration date August 2023), and P2101010 (with expiration date April 2023). The product is sold at Kroger stores and other stores under the Kroger umbrella between December 2021 and March 2022. Consumers can return the product to Kroger stores for a refund.