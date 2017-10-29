Teenage Model Dies After Working 13-Hour Fashion Show

A 14-year-old model has collapsed and died after suffering extreme exhaustion during a three-month modeling assignment in China.

The New York Daily News reports Russian born model, Vlada Dzyuba collapsed into a coma following a 13-hour fashion show in Shanghai, China on Wednesday.

Reports state Vlada never regained consciousness and died two days later. She was also suffering from chronic meningitis exacerbated by exhaustion.

Though the teen by law was only allowed to work three hours a week, she worked more as a part of her contract.

Her mother, Oksana spoke to the Siberian Times saying that her daughter had called her saying, “Mama, I am so tired. I so much want to sleep.”

“It must have been the very beginning of the illness. And then her temperature shot up,” she said.

Her mother begged Vlada to get to the hospital, but the girl was reportedly “too afraid” and did not have proper medical insurance.

Vlada’s mother was looking to obtain a visa to fly out and be with her daughter before she passed away. Police are currently investigating the death.

It is not uncommon for teenagers from Russia and Siberia to be recruited by Chinese agencies for work, but the 14-year-old’s death has since sparked concern over working conditions for young models.