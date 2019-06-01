Virginia Beach Shooter Identified as DeWayne Craddock

The shooter who killed 12 people in Virginia Beach, Virginia on Friday has been identified as DeWayne Craddock, according to the Wall Street Journal. The 40-year-old utilities worker had been a longtime city employee.

Craddock opened fire in Building 2 at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center at around 4 p.m. local time. The first 911 calls about the shooting came in just after 4:30 p.m., according to the Wall Street Journal. Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera confirmed that 12 people were killed and six injured. Among those hurt during the shooting was a police officer, who was saved by his bulletproof vest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cervera told the outlet that Craddock opted to “indiscriminately fire upon all the victims.” Injured and dead employees were found on several floors inside the building. Craddock himself was killed in a shootout with police, Cervera told the Wall Street Journal. It was initially reported by PEOPLE that he was taken into custody, but later confirmed that he was among the deceased.

The extent of the injuries have not yet been revealed, though CNN reported that six people were taken to local hospitals to be treated for varying traumas. Virginia Beach General Hospital noted that one patient was transferred from Princess Anne Hospital to Norfolk General Hospital, which is a Level I trauma center.

LIVE: Coverage of mass shooting incident at Virginia Beach courthouse (WTKR) https://t.co/FLBJxclJBw pic.twitter.com/iQl63zwNmo — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) May 31, 2019

The Wall Street Journal reported that Craddock made several firearm purchases in the weeks leading up to the shooting. He used a handgun and a rifle to kill and injure his victims on Friday. Both weapons were legally purchased, law enforcement officials said.

“This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach,” Mayor Bobby Dyer said in a statement, according to the newspaper.

Gov. Ralph Northam, who was in Virginia Beach on Friday evening, said the shooting marked “a horrific day for the Commonwealth of Virginia.” He sent “condolences and prayers” to those affected.

“We are devastated by the tragic shooting in Virginia Beach,” he said in a statement. “My deepest condolences and prayers go to the families of those who left home this morning, and will not return tonight, as well as those who have been injured in this tragedy.”

The FBI was called in to assist local authorities in investigating the shooting, a spokeswoman confirmed to CNN.

Sheila Cook, who works in the building where Friday’s shooting occurred, told PEOPLE she was nearby when shots rang out. She recalled hearing muffled shooting and said police were on the scene shortly after. Employees in her office were ordered to stay at their desks during the shooting.

“I feel shaken and relieved at the same time,” she said.

PopCulture.com reached out to the Virginia Beach Police Department, but did not immediately hear back.