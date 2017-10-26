Video Shows Group of Teens Attacking Mother Holding Baby

A disturbing video that has been watched millions of times shows a group of teenagers attacking a mother holding her 6-month-old son.

The video, originally posted to Jeremy McCoy’s Facebook on Oct. 23, shows his daughter, Janie McCoy, sitting on playground swings with her son when three teenage girls approach her screaming. McCoy attempts to calm the situation by asking the girls what’s wrong, but things quickly escalate to physical violence with one of the girls punching Janie and knocking her to the ground.

“They said that I said something about somebody wanting to fight somebody [and] I had no idea what they [were] talking about,” McCoy told news station KSLA. “”She said she didn’t care if I had my baby in my hand or not.”

McCoy suffered a busted lip and a bruised cheek from the attack, and she immediately sought medical attention for her son.

“I took him to the doctor to make sure everything was OK,” she said. “He wasn’t hurt or anything, thank God.”

McCoy’s father posted the video to Facebook five says after the attack with the caption “hate to post this of my daughter being assaulted by [two] girls, and nothing has been done yet 5 days later. So please share.” A petition on Change.org was started soon after to get “justice for Janie McCoy,” and more than 8,000 signed the petition Wednesday urging the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office to find the suspects.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, one of the teens in the video was arrested and appeared in front of a judge.

