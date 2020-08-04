Donald Trump's Son Barron Will Not Return to School and Social Media Has Thoughts

As parents across the country prepare to send their children back to school in the midst of a global pandemic, recent reports that President Donald Trump's 14-year-old son Barron Trump would not be returning for in-person classes set social media ablaze. The president has long been a proponent of schools reopening, despite surging cases across the country, and many felt it hypocritical that the president’s own son would not be returning.

Currently scheduled to enter the 9th grade at St. Andrew's Episcopal School, a private school in Potomac, Maryland, Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles announced Friday that all private schools in the county remain closed to in-person classes until at least Oct. 1. In a statement, Gayles cited an increase in transmission rates in the state and said that "this step is necessary to protect the health and safety of Montgomery County residents."

According to CNN, Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday overruled that order. Issuing an emergency order that reversed that mandate, Hogan said that the decision to reopen in-person is up to individual schools and parents. At this time, it is unclear if Barron's school will reopen for in-person classes. The school's academic year is scheduled to start in early September, and a previous letter sent to parents said that a final decision would be made the week of Aug. 10. Still, reports that Barron would not be returning did not settle well with social media, who felt that the president was hypocritical in his stance on reopening schools.