Video of Secret Service Trying to Catch up With Vice President Kamala Harris During Run Has Social Media Rolling
Vice President Kamala Harris is making waves on social media thanks to her exercise regimen. A month after making history by becoming the first Black, South Asian and woman vice president, Harris rose to viral fame this week after video surfaced of her jogging the stairs at the Lincoln Memorial as a Secret Service agent was seen trying to catch up with her.
Shared to Twitter over the weekend, the video has been watched more than four million times and has garnered plenty of retweets, likes and comments. In the 30-second clip, Harris can be seen exercising along with her husband, First Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Given her high-profile status as the second-highest elected official, Harris was accompanied by members of the Secret Service, with one man in a black suit and jacket struggling to keep up with her as she ran up and down the steps.
Get you a VP who works hard for the American people and makes time to get a workout in 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VQEbB2rqPu— Sammy ♍︎ (@sammycakez_) February 7, 2021
The clip almost immediately went viral and has since been viewed millions of times. The video had social media users laughing out loud and poking plenty of jokes ranging from what the Secret Service agent must have been thinking as he repeatedly ran up and down to stairs. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
And secret service trying to keep up has me laughing 🤣 better put on some tennis shoes— Ashley Kopecky (@AshleyKopecky) February 9, 2021
The humorous video was captured by Bobby Tran, who initially shared the clip to Instagram before it made its way to Twitter. In his post, Tran shared a photo of himself and his girlfriend posing with Harris, who stood several feet away to ensure safe social distancing.prevnext
I love the secret service getting their workout in too, whether they like it or not. 😆. #KamalaHarris @KamalaHarris https://t.co/t9Vol3k8Pa— Candice Lynn (@candiceinslc) February 8, 2021
Tran explained that he and his girlfriend were in the midst of their own run when they spotted the vice president. At the time, he said they were in the area to view artist Simon Berger's "Glass Ceiling Breaker" portrait of the vice president.prevnext
The video of Kamala Harris running up and down the stairs at the Lincoln Memorial where her secret service detail are trying to keep up with her workout has made my morning. What an M V.P— Sri (@ohsnapitssri) February 7, 2021
"We turned around and there she was, running the steps, and being one with the community," Tran told Insider. "As we were getting closer, I also noticed somebody that appeared to be Doug Emhoff, too."prevnext
Her security is like mam could we interest you in a fucking stair-master because https://t.co/Lg4Oin8Km2— liTtle avoCado tequila (@mlmyers24) February 8, 2021
"It wasn't until later when I looked over the video that I noticed the second gentleman at the top, who paused to give her a high-five as she finished her run," Tran added. "I thought that was the coolest thing to be so supportive of each other out there."prevnext
Secret service when they see Kamala Harris in her Nike gear pic.twitter.com/10Vi1e1kmY— Im Up 🥶 🇧🇸 👨🏾✈️🛫 (@stubbo242) February 8, 2021
Speaking of the photo he and his girlfriend snapped with the vice president, Tran said Harris "was kind enough to oblige." He said the run-in "was pretty cool. ... It's still something I can't really believe happened, seeing her doing the same thing we do."prevnext
Her secret service agent is like, now listen, Madam VP....you got one mo’ set of these stairs!!!!! https://t.co/BjywDldvP8— Christina Watkins (@CWatkinsWDSU) February 8, 2021
The video was not the first glimpse of Harris's affection for working out. Speaking with former President Barack Obama in September, she said, "I work out every morning, regardless of how much sleep I've had. It's just the best way to start the day."prevnext
VP Harris really had the secret service like this at the Lincoln Memorial 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/o8JgNowqfJ— Megafrican Thee Stallion (@wstafrican) February 8, 2021
Harris was sworn in as vice president on Jan. 20 alongside President Joe Biden. She is the first Black, South Asian, and woman vice president in United States history. Due to the current 50/50 split in the Senate, she also has the critical role of casting any tie-breaking votes, something she did for the first time earlier this month.prev