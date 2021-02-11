Video of Secret Service Trying to Catch up With Vice President Kamala Harris During Run Has Social Media Rolling

Vice President Kamala Harris is making waves on social media thanks to her exercise regimen. A month after making history by becoming the first Black, South Asian and woman vice president, Harris rose to viral fame this week after video surfaced of her jogging the stairs at the Lincoln Memorial as a Secret Service agent was seen trying to catch up with her.

Shared to Twitter over the weekend, the video has been watched more than four million times and has garnered plenty of retweets, likes and comments. In the 30-second clip, Harris can be seen exercising along with her husband, First Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Given her high-profile status as the second-highest elected official, Harris was accompanied by members of the Secret Service, with one man in a black suit and jacket struggling to keep up with her as she ran up and down the steps.

Get you a VP who works hard for the American people and makes time to get a workout in 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VQEbB2rqPu — Sammy ♍︎ (@sammycakez_) February 7, 2021

The clip almost immediately went viral and has since been viewed millions of times. The video had social media users laughing out loud and poking plenty of jokes ranging from what the Secret Service agent must have been thinking as he repeatedly ran up and down to stairs. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.