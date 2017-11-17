Scam Tickets to Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Being Sold Online for $30K

The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is just days away from being filmed in Shanghai, China, and fans are eager to score tickets to the extravagant event. Unfortunately, that’s not exactly how the show works, and some fans are getting scammed out of thousands of dollars in the process.

TMZ reports that the show doesn’t actually sell tickets, but gives them out by invitation only. Many fans are reportedly unaware of this fact and have purchased what they believe to be tickets to the show for tens of thousands of dollars online.

The Chinese equivalent of eBay is reporting selling what are alleged to be tickets to the show for as low as $7,000 and as high as $35,0000. The $35,000 ticket claims to include a seat in the first five rows as well as an afterparty.

In previous years, the show has been held in Paris, London, Miami and New York City. The decision to hold the show in Shanghai is reportedly causing problems for both models and the press, as Ukrainian model Dasha Khlystun and Russian models Irina Sharipova, Julia Belyakova and Kate Grigorieva have been denied a visa to travel to China, Fashionista reports.

Page Six reports that the media is also having difficulty getting visa approval and permission to shoot outside the show’s venue.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com