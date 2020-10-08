Vice-Presidential Debate Viewers Immediately Sound off on Plexiglass Barriers
The vice-presidential debate kicked off on Wednesday night, and things looked a tad bit different than in years past. Both candidates, current vice president Mike Pence and democratic VP hopeful Kamala Harris, were on stage with a moderator, Susan Page, but they had to work around some new amenities. Specifically, plexiglass barriers.
Organizers installed the walls to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. While extra measures were already put in place due to the pandemic, this extra step was taken in response to President Donald Trump and a reported 34 White House staffers being diagnosed with COVID-19. The decision to add the safety measures caused controversy ahead of the debate, and that discussion continued when the faceoff began. Scroll through to see what people were saying about the installations.
Double plexiglass screens between Harris and Pence, but none between the candidates and moderator? #VPDebate— Ludwig IV (@Ludwig_IV) October 8, 2020
the plexiglass at the vp debate is uh... well... it’s there!— alex (@violinwitch) October 8, 2020
How them plexiglass shields look pic.twitter.com/NtmQAPO99M— Chris⭐⭐Brinton (@cjbrinton) October 8, 2020
They really half assed that plexiglass #Debates2020— Thomas Dowling 🧢 (@thomasdowling) October 8, 2020
That plexiglass divider looks like it is designed to stop something a little more aggressive than air.#VPDebate2020— Joshua Coots, Fiery but most philosophical (@ciaranphaux) October 8, 2020
#VPDebates The plexiglass is not big enough to protect against #COVIDー19! Looks like decorative wall decor.— RoxanneJones (@iamroxannejones) October 8, 2020
Are we on the honor system again or something. What is the point if the #plexiglass? #VirtueSingnalonVirtueSignal— MidwestSunflower (@MidwestSunflow1) October 8, 2020
I go to work in an indoor setting, a windowless room. I have some plexiglass btwn me & customers but you couldn't pay me to go maskless there. I kick out any maskless customers. Why is this debate stage deemed safe from flying covid germs? #VPDebate— Karen Lillis (@BookstoreMemoir) October 8, 2020