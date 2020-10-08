Vice-Presidential Debate Viewers Immediately Sound off on Plexiglass Barriers

The vice-presidential debate kicked off on Wednesday night, and things looked a tad bit different than in years past. Both candidates, current vice president Mike Pence and democratic VP hopeful Kamala Harris, were on stage with a moderator, Susan Page, but they had to work around some new amenities. Specifically, plexiglass barriers.

Organizers installed the walls to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. While extra measures were already put in place due to the pandemic, this extra step was taken in response to President Donald Trump and a reported 34 White House staffers being diagnosed with COVID-19. The decision to add the safety measures caused controversy ahead of the debate, and that discussion continued when the faceoff began. Scroll through to see what people were saying about the installations.