'SNL' Cast Member Leaving After 4 Seasons: Punkie Johnson Exits

Saturday Night Live is bidding farewell to one of its talented performers as it approaches its landmark 50th season. Punkie Johnson, who has been part of the show's ensemble for four years, has announced her departure from the long-running NBC program.

Johnson, whose given name is Jessica Williams, broke the news during a stand-up performance and later confirmed it via social media. In an Instagram post, she stated, "After four seasons, I will not be returning to SNL for the 50th." The comedian emphasized that her exit was amicable, dispelling any rumors of discord or ill will.

"It's no bad blood, it's no bridges burnt, it's no hard feelings," Johnson assured her fans. She added, "SNL was a dream I didn't even know I could achieve. I was part of one of the most elite institutions in comedy, and I'm so grateful for it… but my time there has come to an end."

Expressing her gratitude for the opportunity, Johnson described her time on SNL as a dream come true, acknowledging the show's prestigious status in the comedy world. She joined the cast as a featured player in the 46th season and was promoted to repertory status two years later.

During her tenure, Johnson made history as the eighth Black female cast member and only the second openly LGBTQ+ Black woman to grace the SNL stage, following in the footsteps of Danitra Vance. Her contributions to the show included memorable impressions of Vice President Kamala Harris, Nicki Minaj, Queen Latifah, and other notable figures.

Beyond her SNL fame, Johnson has showcased her talents in various television series, including Space Force, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and Corporate. Her recent appearance in the critically acclaimed comedy film Bottoms further solidified her reputation as a versatile performer.

The news of Johnson's departure has elicited an outpouring of support from her SNL colleagues. Fellow cast members and alumni, including Ego Nwodim, Cecily Strong, Chris Redd, and Chloe Fineman, have shared messages of encouragement on her social media announcement.

In her Instagram video, Johnson seemed surprised by the attention her announcement had received. She joked, "This is why Dave Chappelle makes people lock up their phones," in reference to her news going viral.