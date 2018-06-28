Vice President Mike Pence’s Wife Karen Dragged for ‘Inappropriate’ Dress

Vice President Mike Pence’s wife Karen is getting dragged on social media for wearing a dress that some have deemed “inappropriate.”

The dress in question was one that the Second Lady wore during a meeting she and the Vice President had with the king of Jordan. It was visible in photos that were shared on Twitter by Vice President Pence.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Second Lady Pence’s dress features a black and pick color scheme with a belt that sits somewhat high up on her torso.

Great to see my friend @KingAbdullahII of Jordan in Washington D.C. today. Productive meeting this afternoon at the @WhiteHouse with @POTUS Trump. @SecondLady and I are pleased to welcome him and @QueenRania to the Vice President’s residence for dinner tonight. pic.twitter.com/jzDk8Xbu8P — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) June 26, 2018

“Great to see my friend [King Abdullah II] of Jordan in Washington D.C. today. Productive meeting this afternoon at the [White House] with [President] Trump,” the Vice President wrote in a caption on the post. “[Karen] and I are pleased to welcome him and [Queen Rania] to the Vice President’s residence for dinner tonight.”

Many Twitter users began to comment on the Second Lady’s outfit, with one person saying, “For God’s sake, get your wife a stylist and quick! So inappropriate next to the Queen of Jordan, who looked classy and understated.”

Yes so much more elegance could of been shown and wasn’t. But that’s the joke on all of us with this whole administration..But The Queen looked like a lady with some grace.And stlye. — Debbie C. Boone (@DebbieCBoone) June 26, 2018

“Karen, just hire a stylist and consult protocol next time,” one person suggested.

WOW @vp! Classy and appropriate dress for your wife @SecondLady !!! Way to go when meeting royalty! Glad that your personal shopper at TJ Max was able to pick the perfect dress!!! Can’t wait to see what else you bought her!!! #DOTARDWORKER — TAK TAK (@TheNameIsTAK) June 28, 2018

“I truly find it hard to believe that Mrs. P went to the closet and said.. ‘OH YES! This is the one! Must wear!And the trashy sandals too, because neither is appropriate for the occasion..but Must Have!![‘] She needs assistance. We all have our talents..approp clothes choices..hmm.no,” someone else said.

“Go to Bloomingdales, they have a wonderful department.. At Your Service. They shop for you based on your coloring,body style, what you are dressing for, etc,” the user later added. “I’m not trying to be a jerk. We all have our talents. The hire people that have a talent for dressing people.”

Don’t think the length is bad, but it ia a very unflattering dress for her fuller figure. Shoes a definite NO for her age. — LSchu (@3GirlsMeemaw) June 28, 2018

At this time, neither the Vice President nor the Second Lady appear to have commented on the perceived fashion faux pas.