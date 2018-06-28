Trending

Vice President Mike Pence's Wife Karen Dragged for 'Inappropriate' Dress

Vice President Mike Pence’s wife Karen is getting dragged on social media for wearing a dress that […]

Vice President Mike Pence’s wife Karen is getting dragged on social media for wearing a dress that some have deemed “inappropriate.”

The dress in question was one that the Second Lady wore during a meeting she and the Vice President had with the king of Jordan. It was visible in photos that were shared on Twitter by Vice President Pence.

Second Lady Pence’s dress features a black and pick color scheme with a belt that sits somewhat high up on her torso.

“Great to see my friend [King Abdullah II] of Jordan in Washington D.C. today. Productive meeting this afternoon at the [White House] with [President] Trump,” the Vice President wrote in a caption on the post. “[Karen] and I are pleased to welcome him and [Queen Rania] to the Vice President’s residence for dinner tonight.”

Many Twitter users began to comment on the Second Lady’s outfit, with one person saying, “For God’s sake, get your wife a stylist and quick! So inappropriate next to the Queen of Jordan, who looked classy and understated.”

“Karen, just hire a stylist and consult protocol next time,” one person suggested.

“I truly find it hard to believe that Mrs. P went to the closet and said.. ‘OH YES! This is the one! Must wear!And the trashy sandals too, because neither is appropriate for the occasion..but Must Have!![‘] She needs assistance. We all have our talents..approp clothes choices..hmm.no,” someone else said.

“Go to Bloomingdales, they have a wonderful department.. At Your Service. They shop for you based on your coloring,body style, what you are dressing for, etc,” the user later added. “I’m not trying to be a jerk. We all have our talents. The hire people that have a talent for dressing people.”

At this time, neither the Vice President nor the Second Lady appear to have commented on the perceived fashion faux pas.

