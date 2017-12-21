Veterinarian Accused of Shooting, Killing Neighbor’s Dog

A Louisiana veterinarian has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing her neighbor’s dog.

Kelly Folse was booked for aggravated cruelty to animals, illegal discharge of a firearm, and possession of Schedule II and Schedule IV drugs, WWL reports.

According to authorities, on Dec. 13 officers responded to a veterinary hospital after they received a report that a 15-month-old American bull dog named Bruiser had been shot in the head and was suffering from severe injuries. Bruiser died from his injuries the following day.

The investigation quickly centered on Folse, 35, who had previously made threats towards her neighbor’s dog, alleging that he barked too much and was aggressive, though police never discovered any evidence suggesting that Bruiser was aggressive.

Police discovered two different kinds of narcotics during a search of Folse’s home, and they believe she obtained one of them through a prescription for her pet. Deputies also revealed that Folse worked at the veterinary hospital where Bruiser received treatment, though she wasn’t involved in his care.

Folse has since been terminated from the veterinary hospital. Her family says that the charges against her “outrageous” and that Folse “is and has always been an animal lover.”