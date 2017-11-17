Venus Williams’ Home Burglarized During US Open

Venus Williams‘ Florida home was burglarized while the tennis superstar was playing at the U.S. Open in September.

On Thursday, WPEC obtained a police report on a burglary at her home in Palm Beach Gardens. According to the report, $400,000 in property was stolen. Police redacted the list of items stolen from the home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The burglary happened at some point between Sept. 1 and Sept. 5. It’s also not clear how the burglars got into her home, reports TMZ.

At the time of the burglary, the 37-year-old Williams was in New York for the U.S. Open. She made it to the semi-finals, where she lose to Sloane Stephens, who went on to win the tournament. However, she didn’t learn of the burglary until after she got home.

Williams has had a difficult year. This past summer, she was also involved in a car crash that claimed the life of 78-year-old Jerome Barson, who died two weeks after the accident. Barson’s family has since stated Williams was driving too fast while they had a green light.

Last week, WPEC reported that Williams gave a deposition in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Barson’s family. Police have not charged Williams for her role in the crash.

In October, The Palm Beach Post reported that the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner ruled that Barson died from complications of multiple “blunt traumatic injuries.”

In other Williams family news, Serena Williams is getting married in New Orleans this week, reports The Advocate. Serena and her soon-to-be husband Alexis Ohanian are parents to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who was born on Sept. 1.