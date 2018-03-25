Social Media Recalls Worst Encounters With Vending Machines

We’ve all been there before. You put in a dollar bill or a few coins into a vending machine, you type in the numbers for whichever snack you want, you see the circular metal rod begin to spin and the snack breaks free.

But instead of falling down to the end of the machine where you can poke you hand in and grab it, the snack gets stuck. Sometimes it never falls off the hook, other times because it got caught on something else on the way down. And sometimes the snack will wind up stuck in such a hilariously awkward way that you’re forced to get creative getting it out, whether its by smacking, shaking or clawing your way into the machine to get the treat.

Twitter users gave some of their most memorable experiences with vending machines on Saturday, and the results were hilarious.

When you had to work through your lunch and go to get popcorn out of the vending machine and then it gets stuck so you shove your hand and a stack of wound care pamphlets in to get it unstuck 🙄😂 #happymonday pic.twitter.com/byxCObjR84 — ℓαυяєи єℓιzαвєтн🎀 (@lilbabiluluxo) February 12, 2018

My @SunChips got stuck in the vending machine 😞 Mondays… pic.twitter.com/TvNUDkLGRB — Nicole Hartford ⚡️ (@NHartfordWX) March 19, 2018

when your food stuck at vending machine and you not gonna give up on it:)) pic.twitter.com/q5CIljPh6B — nina syakilla (@NIEENAA_) January 19, 2018

Overslept and missed my first class. It’s raining. And when I went to go the vending machine to get Cheez-Its for breakfast the bag got stuck. So I banged on the machine a few times and two bags fell out. It’s the little things 😌😭 pic.twitter.com/ZXQRvMJrT8 — jassyj (@Jaay_Johnson) March 20, 2018

Question… How many Police Officers does it take to try get a packet of crisps that are stuck out of a vending machine? I’ll tell you, half a bloody response team and the result… two packets of crisps stuck 🙄 pic.twitter.com/o5ib9hU9OV — Stuart Hutson (@Stuarthutson) January 3, 2018

2day my chips got stuck in the vending machine so i bought a second bag to try to free them and now im in extreme distress pic.twitter.com/u8uRz3qdhj — Teghan Beaudette (@cbcteghan) March 6, 2018

When the vending machine doesn’t give u ur quavers and you KNOW the bursar won’t give two shits @hollsmif pic.twitter.com/VYvgttLlrT — Tija (@hema_tijana) October 12, 2015

