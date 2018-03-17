Vanessa Trump Hires Criminal Defense Lawyer for Divorce

Vanessa Trump reportedly hired a criminal defense attorney for her divorce from Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump.

According to the New York Post, Vanessa has hired David Feureisen, an attorney based in White Plains, New York.

Vanessa and Trump have said their divorce is amicable, which makes the decision to hire a criminal defense attorney surprising. “If it’s an amicable situation, you wouldn’t be highlighting the criminal aspect,” Manhattan family law expert Bonnie Rabin, who is not representing either party, told the Post.

“Vanessa’s attorney is someone whom she and her family have known for over 20 years. He practices in many areas of the law and … is not a criminal defense attorney,” a spokesman for the former model told the Post.

Just days after rumors about a potential divorce between the couple surfaced, they issued a joint statement on Thursday confirming plans to split.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple told the New York Post. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

Vanessa filed a summons and for an uncontested proceeding. They are believed to have an “iron-clad” prenuptial agreement, according to the Post‘s sources, which means there will likely be no extended court battle. Trump has still not listed a divorce attorney.

Feureisen is best-known in New York for helping Anthony DiSimone get released from prison in 2007 after a judge overturned his 1994 murder conviction.

Trump and Vanessa share five children and married in 2005. They were introduced by Trump’s father at a 2003 fashion show.

Their marriage reportedly had trouble “for a long time,” according to a New York Post source. Trump is frequently traveling and still goes on his hunting trips, even while his father is in the White House.

“Vanessa is by nature is a very low-key person, and she is uncomfortable with the attention her family is getting now the Trumps are on the world stage,” one source said. “She is also worried for her kids, particularly after she received the threatening letter containing the white powder.”

