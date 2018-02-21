All the Places You Can Get Free Food and Deals for Valentine’s Day

What’s better than a romantic dinner date on Valentine’s Day with your loved one? How about a free dinner date! Several restaurants across the country are offering deals on Valentine’s Day to warm your hearts.

Restaurants from Hooters and White Castle to Macaroni Grill and Schlotzky’s are offering deals for free food. Of course, many of these are deals involving you buying at least one meal.

If you want to go out on Valentine’s Day but stay within a budget, here are the places to go for free food on Feb. 14.

Auntie Annie’s

Auntie Anne’s is the popular pretzel shop in malls across the country. If you sign up for their My Pretzel Perks rewards app, you can buy one heart-shaped pretzel and get another for free.

Who are you asking to be YOUR Valentine? Why knot share your love on Feb 14th. pic.twitter.com/pXL4tby4dy — Auntie Anne’s (@AuntieAnnes) February 11, 2018

Hooters

If you just joined the lonely hearts club and wondering how can you mend your broken heart, Hooters is the place to go. The restaurant is running a Shred Your Ex promotion, which allows you to upload a picture of your ex, shred it and then get a buy one, get one 10-piece boneless wings dish deal.

TCBY

While it might be too cold for frozen yogurt in some parts of the country, TCBY is offering a buy one, get one half off deal for Valentine’s Day. The company also recently launched its Stawberry Froyo, which is available at select locations. It would make for a nice Valentine’s Day treat.

Halo Top

Halo Top is a low-calorie, high-protein and low-sugar ice cream. According to Delish, the brand teamed up with Postmates Fresh for a deal exclusively for New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles residents. If you order a Halo Top pint for a loved one, you can also get a free Red Velvet or Strawberry pint.

Schlotzsky’s

Schlotzsky’s is a sandwich chain mostly located in the South and Southwest. If there is one near you, you can spice up your Valentine’s Day by getting a free 3-ounce bottle of their signature hot sauce. You just have to spend $7.

Spice things up this Valentine’s Day! On Wednesday, February 14, stop by a participating Schlotzsky’s to score a FREE 3 oz. bottle of our signature hot sauce with a $7 purchase! pic.twitter.com/Y7Lq5tEDg9 — Schlotzsky’s (@Schlotzskys) February 8, 2018

McAlister’s Deli

The McAlister’s Deli chain is serving up a deal to get families to spend Valentine’s Day together. You can get up to two free kids meals per one adult entree. For the full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Who needs chocolates and flowers when the kids eat free? https://t.co/10l4fFsUqU pic.twitter.com/nSmI2p0zj8 — McAlister’s Deli (@McAlistersDeli) February 9, 2018

White Castle

If you and your special someone are looking for a low-budget meal on Valentine’s Day, you can join White Castle for their 27th annual Valentine’s Day diner. The dinner is served between 4 and 9 p.m. at most locations. All you need to do is click here to reserve your table. The company is expecting a record-breaking turnout this year.

“Love is in the air at White Castle as we celebrate this joyous holiday with a special Valentine’s Day dinner for our most dedicated Cravers and soon to be lifelong fans,” Jamie Richardson, White Castle vice president, said in a statement. “This heartwarming, family-friendly event is perfect for Cravers of all ages.”

Waffle House

Waffle House is following in White Castle’s footsteps with their own special Valentine’s Day reservations. You can click here to find the phone number to your local Waffle House to reserve your spot. The dinner includes two entrees, an appetizer and desert for $25.

Pressed Jucery

Pressed Juicery has its own deal, but you have to do a little work to get it. If you send your loved one a “Valentine’s Day Mini Juice Gram,” you get a free mini juice yourself. It’s a great deal if you know someone who loves to stay healthy. You have to go to a store to redeem it though. You can click here to find the nearest location.

Other Deals And Promotions

Qdoba Mexican Eats is bringing back its Qdoba For A Kiss promotion this year. On Valentine’s Day, if you buy one adult entree, then kiss a significant other, a picture of a celebrity or anything (or anyone) else, you get a free entree. Every guest who does this will also be given a paper mask. If you post a picture of yourself wearing it with the hashtag #QDOBAFORAKISS, Qdoba will donate $1 (up to $10,000) to the No Kud Hungry non-profit.

Other chains are holding contests. At Dunkin’ Donuts, you can enter a contest to win a trip for two to any U.S. city with Dunkin’ locations if you post a photo with your loved one showing you drinking Dunkin’ with #DDLoveContest. The chain also brought back its famous heart-shaped donuts.

Whataburger held a contest to win free “date nights for a year” at its locations to three lucky couples who posted photos with the hashtag #WhataloveContest. The contest ended on Feb. 8, though. However, you can still get Whataburger themed digital valentine’s!

Photo credit: Facebook/ Dunkin Donuts