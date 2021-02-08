Utah School Backtracks Decision Allowing Parents to Opt Students out of Black History Month Curriculum After Backlash

✖

A Utah charter school has reversed course after its decision to allow parents to opt students out of Black History Month curriculum sparked swift backlash. Maria Montessori Academy Director Micah Hirokawa announced Sunday that all school families are now participating in the curriculum and the option to opt out of the curriculum will no longer be available moving forward.

In a statement shared to the North Ogden, Utah, school's Facebook page, Hirokawa confirmed "an opt-out form was sent out" to parents after "receiving requests" from families who asked not to participate in the curriculum. He said that despite this form, those families who "initially had questions and concerns have willingly come to the table to resolve any differences." According to Hirokawa, "at this time no families are opting out of our planned activities and we have removed this option." Hirokawa said "in the future, we will handle all parental concerns on an individual basis." He also added that "celebrating Black History Month is part of” the school’s tradition" and "we are excited to celebrate the rich content of Black History Month at our school."

The Sunday announcement came after the Standard-Examiner first reported that Hirokawa announced families would have the option to opt their children out of the curriculum. Hirokawa wrote that he "reluctantly" sent a letter to families informing them they are "allowed to exercise their civil rights to not participate in Black History Month at the school." He said the opt-out form was decided upon after a "few families" made the request, though Hirokawa said the decision went against his personal beliefs.

"We should not shield our children from the history of our Nation, the mistreatment of its African American citizens, and the bravery of civil rights leaders, but should educate them about it," Hirokawa wrote. "I personally see a lot of value in teaching our children about the mistreatment, challenges, and obstacles that people of color in our Nation have had to endure and what we can do today to ensure that such wrongs don’t continue."

The announcement disappointed many, with one parent of students at the school reportedly commenting that she was "appalled to see the form sent out." That parent said she echoed "others who are disappointed to hear this was even ever made an issue in the first place by some families in our school’s community." Betty Sawyer, president of the Ogden branch of the NAACP, told USA Today she contacted the school over the weekend about the decision, stating that "authentically teaching Black History as American History allows our youth to develop the social and emotional skills necessary to be inclusive of others and cultivates a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race." She said the "very consideration" of allowing families to opt out of the curriculum was "troubling."