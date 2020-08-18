Stimulus Package: Republicans to Introduce 'Skinny' Relief Option That Includes Billions for USPS

✖

A new, smaller, stimulus package may be on the way, as its reported that Senate Republicans plan to introduce a "skinny" relief option that would includes billions for USPS. According to Politico, the bill may be officially revealed within the next 24 hours, and will be mainly focused on funding the United States Postal Service, and adding a new federal boost to unemployment. It will also reportedly provide more funds for the Paycheck Protection Program.

The new bill is somewhat similar to the HEALS Act bill that Senate Republicans previously introduced. While there is no word on how the bill will received by Democrat leaders Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) recently said that he hoped the "impasse would end soon." He added, "I can’t tell you with certainty we’re going to reach an agreement." Regarding the USPS, McConnell said the service would be "just fine." He then said, "We're going to make sure that the ability to function going into the election is not adversely affected."

Much of the new bill's focus on the USPS may stem from the service being in the spotlight a lot over the past week. Concerns were first sparked when President Donald Trump slammed Democrats for not agreeing to a stimulus package deal, over their desire for extra funding to the USPS, along with funding and provisions for universal mail-in voting. "It's their fault. They want $3.5 billion for something that's fraudulent. For the mail-in votes, universal mail-in ballots," he said during an interview with Fox Business Network's Mornings with Maria.

"They want $25 billion for the post office," Trump continued. "They need that money so it can work and they can take these millions and millions of ballots. [...] But if they don't get those two items, then they can't have mail-in ballots." However, Trump then stated that he too was not agreeing to a deal, so that he could keep the Democrats from getting the mail-in voting measures they had been fighting for. "If we don't make a deal, that means they won’t get the money and they won’t have universal mail-in voting," he said. Later, it was revealed that the USPS was undergoing changes that could potentially have a negative impact on mail-in ballot counting. This led to an outcry for more funding to the USPS, which now appears to be a substantial portion of the next relief bill proposal.