USPS Not Delivering on Wednesday to Honor Former President George H.W. Bush

The United States Postal Service will not be delivering mail on Wednesday in recognition of a national day of mourning for former president George H.W. Bush.

According to a statement on its website, the USPS will suspend deliveries, retail and administrative activities this week. This comes straight from President Donald Trump, who declared a National Day of Mourning for one of his predecessors. As a result, he chose to shut down the mail carrier for a day.

“Out of respect for the 41st President of the United States and to honor his vast contributions to our country during his lifetime, and consistent with the Presidential Proclamation, the United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Dec. 5.,” the statement read.

The USPS will still perform “limited package delivery service” to keep its networks going, but in general it will be a day off. The idea comes straight from an executive order, which also asks federal offices, courts and the New York Stock Exchange to take Wednesday off.

Of course, the announcement was met with mixed reactions. On Twitter, many were outraged, questioning how this served to honor the late president rather than inconvenience people. Some also noted that it is a busy season for mail carriers, and many would likely rather work as much as possible to maximize income rather than take a surprise day off.

“Thanks,” one person joked. “he [George H.W. Bush] f—ing hated mail.”

“I get this one one end out of complete respect for a former commander in chief but damn,” another person lamented. “I have 2 packages scheduled for arrival on Wed and 4 more this Friday damn man.”

“I truly doubt that former President Bush would approve of you denying public service to the 300 million Americans who depend on the U.S. Post Office for money, medicine, & more every day,” someone added. “If anything, he would encourage you to provide free service to the public that day. On him.”

Former president George H.W. Bush passed away on Friday, Nov. 30 after years of battling Parkinson’s Disease. He was 94 years old. The former leader died in his home in Houston, Texas. His body will be in display there for a few days before it is moved to Washington D.C. with the remains of several other former presidents.