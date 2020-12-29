US Space Force Uniforms' Reported Designs Have Social Media Thinking 'Starship Troopers'

Tuesday morning, concept art began circulating on social media that reportedly showed off concept art of the new Space Force uniforms. The design featured grey military-style jackets and caps, black slacks and dress shoes. An alternate version featured a white dress jacket. According to a Space Force spokesperson, the design is not authentic, but that did not prevent surfacing comments on social media.

When the now-debunked concepts surfaced on social media, Twitter users responded with a multitude of comments. Some compared the outfits to those worn by crossing guards or members of the Nazi SS (Schutzstaffel). However, others opted to compare the concept art to Starship Troopers, a satirical film starring Casper Van Dien, Neil Patrick Harris and Denise Richards. Several posted screenshots from the film featured the actors in their dress uniforms to compare the two designs.