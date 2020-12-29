US Space Force Uniforms' Reported Designs Have Social Media Thinking 'Starship Troopers'
Tuesday morning, concept art began circulating on social media that reportedly showed off concept art of the new Space Force uniforms. The design featured grey military-style jackets and caps, black slacks and dress shoes. An alternate version featured a white dress jacket. According to a Space Force spokesperson, the design is not authentic, but that did not prevent surfacing comments on social media.
When the now-debunked concepts surfaced on social media, Twitter users responded with a multitude of comments. Some compared the outfits to those worn by crossing guards or members of the Nazi SS (Schutzstaffel). However, others opted to compare the concept art to Starship Troopers, a satirical film starring Casper Van Dien, Neil Patrick Harris and Denise Richards. Several posted screenshots from the film featured the actors in their dress uniforms to compare the two designs.
They stole the emblem logo from Star Trek. Then they stole the name from Guardians of the Galaxy. They then stole the uniform from Starship Troopers.
No original thought and no clear reason for the existence of this 5th branch of the military! It's a FARCE! pic.twitter.com/3GzAQhx2yE— A Blue Dot in Oklahoma 🌊🌈❄ (@DANNI64AZ) December 29, 2020
I have to admit I'm a little disappointed. I was hoping more for this uniform for the Space Marines. pic.twitter.com/CuoDo6bvy5— Silicon Bard 🏴☠️ (@_Goblin) December 29, 2020
Kind of looks like the uniforms from Starship Troopers. I did Nazi that coming. pic.twitter.com/bySkRIUzR1— Skaht Speidel (@ScottSpidle1) December 29, 2020
Starship Troopers was anti-fascist satire yet here we are. pic.twitter.com/oU8SwWLeSj— Dwight D. Heckelman (@dwightheckelman) December 29, 2020
I get that the Space Force uniforms totally ripped off Starship Troopers, which was a dig at Hugo Boss dressing Nazis...but is it just me, or is that the actual Hala star (logo for an alien civilization) Captain Marvel wears on the belts??? pic.twitter.com/sUNBtVSdmZ— mandy fleming (@lucindafortoday) December 29, 2020
Starship Troopers, at least the movie, was a satirical criticism or militarism and fascism, not a guidebook starting with uniforms. Just take an astronaut suit and add an ammo bandolier and some rank insignia. Job done. https://t.co/YC6xD6LiGN— MATTHEW ☭ (@Eamon_Wright_) December 29, 2020
The New Space Force Uniforms look sick.
Forget Starship Troopers pic.twitter.com/h3jsHUKGoi— Wilf Lukas (@WilfLukas) December 29, 2020
Remember how Paul Verhoeven made the Federation uniforms look like Nazi uniforms as commentary on the fascism inherent to "Starship Troopers"?
It wasn't meant as a template. https://t.co/oKcIHYQrHF— 🎄MistleTom and Holly🎅 (@TomHeartsTanks) December 29, 2020
What in the "Would You Like to Know More?" These are literally JUST the officer uniforms from Starship Troopers. They were meant to be a dig at Hugo Boss for dressing the Nazi's. https://t.co/t2NfIfZ3S2— Super Nintendo® Chalmers (@OldManChalmers) December 29, 2020
It’s ok to like Starship Troopers, but maybe it’s worth examining the deeper symbolism in the uniform choices more closely before taking them as style tips? pic.twitter.com/jspditRx0H— Ben Hallert (@chairboy) December 29, 2020
The only problem is Starship Troopers rules, both as an ironic critique of fascism and as an unironic action movie about killing space bugs.— Atheist (2008) (@atheist2008) December 29, 2020
Everyone is saying Starship Troopers rip off for the Space Force uniforms but I'm liking the Cobra Commander better. pic.twitter.com/YTk6n6WcdI— Miss Son J (@Son_Ja_Ann) December 29, 2020
I feel like these Space Force uniforms are a knockoff of the Starship Troopers uniforms which were purposely modeled after Nazi uniforms to create a fascist type society feel... Hmmm, interesting! pic.twitter.com/45P9nrODY1— Tank Sandwich (Beat the Colts) (@Georgia_Jag) December 29, 2020
Starship troopers? Spaceballs? Serenity's villainous Alliance? Nope, the US "Space Force" pic.twitter.com/BqHGUC1hHq— Austin Bytts (@AustinBytts) December 29, 2020
Oh look!
Space Force stole their uniform design from the movie "Starship Troopers," based on a science fiction novel depicting a dystopian future of militarized, global fascism. pic.twitter.com/6su0CO8Ki5— Grant Stern (@grantstern) December 29, 2020