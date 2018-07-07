US Networks Adjust Monday Night Schedules for President Trump’s Supreme Court Announcement

President Donald Trump is scheduled to announce his candidate for the United States Supreme Court on Monday night. As a result of the press conference scheduled for 9 p.m. ET, television networks are shuffling around their schedules.

CBS will air comedies Mom and Man With a Plan at their normal airtimes of 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by a re-run of NCIS: New Orleans at 9 p.m. and a new episode of Salvation at 10 p.m. The originally-scheduled episode of Elementary will not air as a result of the schedule change.

Meanwhile, The Bachelorette will begin in its regular time at 8 p.m. on ABC and break when Trump’s announcement starts. Deadline reports the show is supposed to return and air the remaining portion of its episode, followed by a complete episode of The Proposal (tentatively slotted for 10 p.m.). Both the 11 p.m. local news and the late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live will air late except on the West Coast.

The nomination, which the Trump administration has purposefully kept under wraps, marks the second SCOTUS nomination Trump has made during his term as president. His first nomination, Neil Gorsuch, took the oath of Associate Justice on April 8, 2017.

Justice Anthony Kennedy caused the opening when he announced his resignation in late June.

“It has been the greatest honor and privilege to serve our nation in the federal judiciary for 43 years, 30 of those on the Supreme Court,” Kennedy said in his announcement in late June.

In other Trump news, the President released a video message to American citizens on July 4 wishing them a happy Independence Day.

“It was 242 years ago today in Philadelphia that 56 brave representatives of the American people adopted our Declaration of Independence,” Trump said. “They announced to the world that America would be free and America would be independent.”

“They pledged their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor,” he continued. “In so doing, they forever changed the course of human history. Let us never forget that our freedom has been earned through the blood and sweat and sacrifice of American heroes.”

On Tuesday, Trump announced through White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders that he would be ordering flags to be raised at half-staff following the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland on June 28.

The suspected shooter, Jarrod Ramos, was apprehended at the scene after five newspaper employees were killed inside the newsroom with a shotgun.

The flags remained at half staff until sunset on Tuesday night.