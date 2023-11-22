'Urgent' Gravy Recall Issued Just Before Thanksgiving

People allergic to soy may suffer a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled products.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is recalling a jarred gravy product just in time for Thanksgiving. In a recall issued by New York-based Seneca Foods Corporation, the company is recalling mislabeled Hy-Vee Turkey gravy because it actually contains beef gravy.

This particular gravy can only be found at Hy-Vee stores that are located in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. "This product could potentially contain a soy allergen, which is not declared on the label," the FDA recall announcement said.

It was noted in the FDA's recall notice issued Wednesday that people who are allergic to soy or have severe sensitivity to soy may suffer a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the products that have been recalled. Seneca has not received any reports of illness related to this product as of Wednesday, according to the FDA.

Only the following labels and package sizes are recalled:

Hy-Vee Turkey Gravy (12 oz glass jars)

UPC: 75450-03608

- Individual Lot Code On Lid:

A3CG162M A3CG192M

It is estimated that less than one percent of this particular product sold in Hy-Vee stores is being recalled. Consumers who purchase this item should return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund of the full purchase price.

Also, if you plan on eating some ice cream for Thanksgiving dessert, you may want to read the label first. A Vermont-based company recently pulled Listeria-contaminated ice cream products from store shelves. Several flavors of Wilcox ice cream, yogurt, and ice cream bars, as well as Leonardo's gelato, have been recalled after testing revealed contamination with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, according to the FDA.

Issued on Nov. 18, the recall affects a variety of ice cream products and flavors, including Wilcox Premium Product Line (packaged in yellow containers), Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Product Line (packaged in containers that include a picture of an ice cream truck), Wilcox's Premium Yogurt Line (packaged in beige containers), Wilcox Ice Cream 802 Ice Cream Bars, and Leonardo's Gelato Pints and 4 oz cups.

The recalled products have best by dates of Sept. 13, 2024, through Sept. 15, 2024 and were distributed in retail stores and Co-Ops in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and New York. There are best by dates on all products, which can be found either on the sticker or on the side of the packaging, with the FDA stating that all products come in a variety of sizes and packaging styles. The full list of recalled products, as well as identifying features, can be found here.