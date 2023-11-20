Yet Another Ice Cream Recall Issued Over Bacteria Contamination

A Vermont-based ice cream company is pulling dozens of products from store shelves because they may be contaminated with listeria. Wilcox Ice Cream has recalled all flavors of Wilcox brand ice cream, yogurt, and ice cream bars, as well as Leonardo's brand gelato after testing showed contamination with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Issued on Nov. 18, the recall affects a variety of ice cream products and flavors, including Wilcox Premium Product Line (packaged in yellow containers), Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Product Line (packaged in containers that include a picture of an ice cream truck), Wilcox's Premium Yogurt Line (packaged in beige containers), Wilcox Ice Cream 802 Ice Cream Bars, and Leonardo's Gelato Pints and 4 oz cups. The recalled products have best by dates of Sept. 13, 2024, through Sept. 15, 2024 and were distributed in retail stores and Co-Ops in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and New York. Best by dates for all products can be found either on the sticker or on the side of the packaging, with the FDA noting that all products are packaged in various sizes and various packaging. The full list of recalled products, as well as identifying features, can be found here.

The recall was issued after the New Hampshire Department of Health notified the Vermont Department of Agriculture on Nov. 14 that a routine sample collected from Super Premium Mint Chocolate Chip manufactured on Sept. 15 tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. An investigation determined that "preliminary testing showed that the ice cream mix purchased to make our products may contain Listeria monocytogenes," the bacterium that can cause listeria infection.

Listeria is a foodborne bacterial illness that is commonly caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products. Although healthy people rarely become ill from listeria infection, it can be very serious for pregnant women, young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. In some cases, it can be fatal.

"Listeriosis can cause serious health concerns," Patricia Tilley, Director of the DHHS Division of Public Health Services (DPHS), said in a release. "Foods that are contaminated may not look, smell, or taste any different so there is no way to tell if Listeriosis is present."

Wilcox Ice Cream and health officials have advised consumers not to eat the recalled ice cream products. Instead, consumers who purchased the recalled products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers can also take a picture of the top and sides of the container showing the best by date and email the images to AR@wilcoxicecreamvt.com for credit.