UPS Loses Man’s Inheritance Check, Offers $32 and an Apology

When Dr. Louis Hebert passed away in 2015, he left an inheritance of $846,648.46 to each of his three children. But UPS lost one of the inheritance checks during delivery, and now TD Canada Trust is reportedly refusing to refund the missing money.

Back in February, Herbert’s daughter Lorette Taylor (who was put in charge of finalizing his will) went to a TD Canada Trust bank and received a bank draft (similar to a certified check), which she was told was the safest way to send the large sums of money to her two siblings, Marie Marlow and Louis Herbert. Lorrette sent the one of the bank drafts through her lawyer in Georgetown, Ontario 270 miles away to Cornwall, Ontario via UPS.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But according to Louis, the package never arrived.

“I’m waiting at the UPS store, around 3 p.m. because that’s when they said the guys came in, nothing shows up,’ Herbert said in an interview with CBC News. “I came back in the evening. Nothing shows up … and I’m wondering, ‘What’s happened to my inheritance?”’

UPS was able to track the package to a distribution center near Toronto, but couldn’t account for where it went from there.

“While UPS’ service is excellent in our industry, we are unfortunately not perfect. Occasionally, the loss of a package does occur,” UPS spokeswoman Nirali Raval said to CBC.

UPS offered Lorrette a $32 refund for the postage charge along with an apology letter. But Louis was, understandably, not satisfied.

“That’s nice of them to say, but it doesn’t solve my problems.” Herbert said.

TD Canada Trust initially declined to make a new bank draft for the family, but later relented.

“We understand that we’ve reached a resolution with our customer,” bank spokeswoman Cheryl Ficker told CBC News. “It’s clear to us we didn’t get this right along the way and that there was more we could have done to come to a resolution faster.”

According to Taylor, the new bank draft is currently with her family’s lawyer. Hopefully this one doesn’t get lost in the mail.