'Unsolved Mysteries' Abduction Case Solved

An Illinois teen who was allegedly abducted by her mother was reunited with her father six years after she went missing. Kayla Unbehaun, now 15, was recently found safe in North Carolina. Her story was featured in an episode of Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries series about parental abductions.

Kayla was 9 when she was allegedly abducted by her mother, Heather Unbehaun, in South Elgin, Illinois on July 5, 2017. On Monday, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children announced Kayla was found in North Carolina. Her father, Ryan Iserka, said he was "overjoyed" to have Kayla home now.

BREAKING NEWS ‼️ NCMEC is excited to share that Kayla Unbehaun has been FOUND SAFE in North Carolina! Kayla was only... Posted by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on Monday, May 15, 2023

"I want to thank the South Elgin Police Department, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and all of the law enforcement agencies who assisted with her case," Iserka said in a statement. "I also want to thank all of the followers on the 'Bring Kayla Home' Facebook page, who helped keep her story alive and were instrumental in spreading awareness. We ask for privacy as we get to know each other again and navigate this new beginning."

Unbehaun, 40, was arrested in Asheville, North Carolina. She posted $250,000 bail Tuesday morning, reports WLS-TV. Her next court date is scheduled for July 11 in North Carolina.

Kayla was found after a store owner recognized her from Unsolved Mysteries and called Asheville police. "First time I've heard about it from our department so yeah I think it's very unusual," South Elgin Police Chief Jerry Krawczyk told WLS-TV. "And what a great way for a show like that to make a positive impact."

Kayla was last seen on July 4, 2017. When Iserka went to pick her up from Unbehaun's house in Wheaton, Illinois the next day, she was not there. At the time, Iserka had full custody, and Kayla's mother had visitation rights. Unbehaun allegedly packed her car and left with Kayla, reports USA Today. She was believed to be traveling to Athens, Georgia. Police issued a warrant for Unbehaun's arrest on kidnapping on July 29, 2017, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.

Kayla's father previously said Unbehaun took her to Athens without a visitation agreement. A judge later ordered that Iserka be allowed to see her in Illinois on school breaks, but Unbehaun refused because of medical reasons. In January 2017, Iserka was rewarded full custody and Kalya moved in with Iserka, his wife, and her two children. Unbehaun was allowed weekly visitations until she allegedly abducted Kayla.

In 2020, authorities released age-progression photos of Kayla and again asked the public to help find her. Kayla's case was featured in the Unsolved Mysteries episode "Abducted by a Parent," which was released on Netflix on Nov. 1.