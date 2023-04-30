Disney World Employee Arrested, Allegedly Filmed Hundreds of Upskirt Videos of Attendees Over the Past 6 Years

A former Walt Disney World employee who worked at Disney's Hollywood Studios was arrested for allegedly recorking "upskirt" videos of female park guests. Jorge Diaz Vega, 26, admitted to police that he took inappropriate videos of guests at different Disney parks during the last six years, according to the police report. A Disney spokesperson told WFTV on April 22 that Vega no longer works for the company.

Disney Park security caught Vega on March 31, after a witness saw him recording a female guest. The 18-year-old woman later told security guards she didn't know Vega was filming her, reports the Associated Press. Vega told police he recorded about 500 videos on his phone and admitted to taking "upskirt" videos of female guests on the day he was arrested. He was working at a store in the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area of Hollywood Studios at the time.

Vega told police videos like the ones he took were difficult to find online and gave him sexual gratification, according to the police report. He willingly showed detectives multiple videos he took with his phone in the image gallery. None of the women appeared to know they were being filmed. Vega told police he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, but he understands the difference between right and wrong.

Vega was charged with video voyeurism. He was released on $2,500 bail. Court records did not say if Vega has an attorney.

Vega's arrest comes months after another high-profile arrest involving a former Disney World employee. In September 2022, the Polk County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies arrested 160 people allegedly involved in human trafficking there, reports WFLA. One of the people arrested was Disney employee, Guillermo Perez, 57, of Winter Park, Florida. He allegedly paid $80 to have sex with a person who was an undercover detective. Orlando photographer Samy Claude, 26, who was often contracted by Disney, was also arrested in the investigation. Polk County authorities arrested four Disney employees during a similar investigation into human trafficking in March 2022.

Back in 2014, CNN found that at least 35 Disney employees were arrested for sex crimes involving children between 2006 and 2014. The six-month investigation also found that five Universal Studios employees and two SeaWorld employees were also arrested for sex crimes involving children during that time. Thirty-two were convicted. Two cases that involved possession of child pornography happened on Disney property, but none of the cases involved children or teens visiting the parks.