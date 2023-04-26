'The Little Mermaid' Remake's Flounder Horrifies Disney Fans
There's a reason why Disney animators bring some human characteristics to fish in The Little Mermaid. If you make them look realistic, they aren't that cute and cuddly. Unfortunately, the CG artists working on the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid went the opposite direction to horrific results.
Disney finally gave fans a clear look at how Flounder will look in the film on Wednesday when the studio released a series of character posters alongside a new trailer. Flounder is voiced by Jacob Tremblay, who takes over from Jason Marin. He looks very close to real fish, similar to the other main CGI characters in the movie. Sebastian (voiced by Daveed Diggs) and Scuttle (Awkwafina) also look more like real crabs and northern gannets than their hand-drawn counterparts.
The new live-action take on The Little Mermaid was directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns), with a script by David Magee (Life of Pi). It features songs written by Alen Menken and Howard Ashman for the 1989 movie, as well as new songs Menken wrote with Lin-Manuel Miranda. Halle Bailey plays Ariel, while Jonah Hauer-King plays Prince Eric. Javier Bardem plays King Triton and Melissa Mccarthy plays Ursula. Noma Dumezweni plays a new character, Eric's mother, Queen Selina.
The movie hits theaters on May 26 and tickets are now available. Scroll on to see how fans responded to the hyper-realistic-looking Flounder.
'I wanna cook him'
I wanna cook him. https://t.co/rcbSHOvD2N— Studio Zolo (@StudioZolo) April 26, 2023
"Hats off to you Disney you've done it. You have created the single funniest movie poster in human history. There is no topping this," one Twitter user wrote.
'My 4 year old niece... started crying'
Showed this to my 4 year old niece and she started crying 👍 https://t.co/DjZ5MtlHnz— Cone (@Lol8ball) April 26, 2023
"Was a fully yellow fish deemed to wild and stimulating for the Disney Adult audience?" one fan asked.
'Kind of disturbing'
that disney magic™ https://t.co/mZ6MnzcBte pic.twitter.com/ddMAlhnJ6A— Kewpie Patootie (@SpreadableEggs) April 26, 2023
"That's kind of disturbing tbh," one person wrote.
'Realism is the enemy of live-action Disney remakes'
My flounder is not cute 😭 https://t.co/fkBUTJee5y— 👑 of ♥️s (@emisaclarke) April 26, 2023
"Realism is the enemy of live-action Disney remakes. Flounder, you will be avenged," one person wrote.
'Thought this was an AI-generated joke'
Oh. Oh, no. https://t.co/jZFibmO0vS— Ashley (@ashleyeleigh) April 26, 2023
"I thought this was an AI-generated joke," another fan wrote.
'His eyes are staring straight into my soul'
that shit looks terrifying, his eyes are staring straight into my soul https://t.co/FDZZDS8LPR— m!sa • forever 12 🌙 (@dalsolunariz) April 26, 2023
"I know there is no fish that actually looked like Flounder, but still wish they kept Flounder's colorful design," one fan wrote.