'The Little Mermaid' Remake's Flounder Horrifies Disney Fans

There's a reason why Disney animators bring some human characteristics to fish in The Little Mermaid. If you make them look realistic, they aren't that cute and cuddly. Unfortunately, the CG artists working on the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid went the opposite direction to horrific results.

Disney finally gave fans a clear look at how Flounder will look in the film on Wednesday when the studio released a series of character posters alongside a new trailer. Flounder is voiced by Jacob Tremblay, who takes over from Jason Marin. He looks very close to real fish, similar to the other main CGI characters in the movie. Sebastian (voiced by Daveed Diggs) and Scuttle (Awkwafina) also look more like real crabs and northern gannets than their hand-drawn counterparts.

The new live-action take on The Little Mermaid was directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns), with a script by David Magee (Life of Pi). It features songs written by Alen Menken and Howard Ashman for the 1989 movie, as well as new songs Menken wrote with Lin-Manuel Miranda. Halle Bailey plays Ariel, while Jonah Hauer-King plays Prince Eric. Javier Bardem plays King Triton and Melissa Mccarthy plays Ursula. Noma Dumezweni plays a new character, Eric's mother, Queen Selina.

The movie hits theaters on May 26 and tickets are now available. Scroll on to see how fans responded to the hyper-realistic-looking Flounder.