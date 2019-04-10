Unicorn Armpit Hair Is Latest Beauty Trend Taking Over Social Media

Unicorn armpit hair is the latest beauty trend taking over social media, and people definitely have some feelings about it.

Notably, unicorn hair is not a new trend overall, as people have been dying the hair on their heads multicolored for many years. But taking the trend to the underarm location only recently emerged within the past couple of years.

PEOPLE notes that the unicorn armpit hair appears to be an extension of a female empowerment movement that saw many women growing out their armpit hair as a means of encouraging body positivity.

A YouTube star named Official Rainbow Girl filmed a tutorial on how to get the unicorn look with your armpit hair, and you can see that video above.

“[Oh my God]! It is SO FUN to shock people with these strange rainbow armpits of mine, haha. This may be the strangest thing I’ve done. [laughing out loud],” she wrote in the video’s caption.

“I love to see people doing what they want to with their bodies…. expressing themselves,” one social media user said of the trend. “It does not matter what others think. If you are not hurting anyone…. BE FREE… express away!”

“So beautiful , rainbow hair don’t care,” another person said, while someone else commented the look is “Stunning.”

Not everyone is into the new “trend,” however, as some find the unicorn armpit hair off-putting.

“Sorry but I think it is gross and lazy…not attractive at all no matter what colors you use,” one Instagram user said.

“This is nasty and disgraceful for any person to do any one in there right mind wouldn’t do it so in tune what that means to me is everyone that is doing it is a f—ing idiot they need better values and learn to love them selfs (sic) instead they follow like cattle to slaughter,” a Facebook user stated.