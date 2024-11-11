UFOs Monitoring Nuclear Bases Repeatedly Every Year, Expert Reveals

Netflix is back on the hunt for UFOs and aliens with Investigation Alien with journalist George Knapp, best known for his connection to Bob Lazar and The Hunt for the Skinwalker that introduced Skinwalker Ranch to the supernatural lore of America.

But with that documentary premiering, there are still plenty of others doing the good work and trying to raise awareness over UFO activities. Robert Hastings spoke to News Nation, explaining how UFOs have been visiting Earth’s nuclear missile bases.

“I can tell you that all the major nuclear missile bases, from the ones operational in the 60s and the 70s, and the ones that are currently operational, have been visited repeatedly year after year according to the sources that I have interviewed,” he says in the viral clip. “A public, grass roots effort must be made in the interim to understand – as best as possible, using the data gathered thus far – the nature and intentions of those who pilot the UFOs. Or perhaps they have a use for our planet, let’s say for scientific purposes, and know that global nuclear warfare will disrupt their data-gathering and/or experiments.”

Hastings is a longtime member of the UFO community, stemming from his experience as a teenager working at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana. He was a janitor in the air traffic control tower and in March 1967, he and the FAA and USAF controllers witnessed radar tracking a handful of UFOs near nuclear missile silos.

After his education, Hastings started a stretch being a speaker at hundreds of colleges and universities in the U.S. about UFOs and the alleged coverup by the U.S. government. He has interviewed countless people about the topic over the years and penned the book, UFOs & Nukes: Extraordinary Encounters at Nuclear Weapons Sites.

As the Daily Star adds, the viral clip on the heels of former Army Director Colonel Karl E. Nell with the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force claiming he has proof of “non-human intelligence” contacting life here on Earth and how they have affected humanity.

“Non-human intelligence exists, non-human intelligence has been interacting with humans on this planet and this interaction is ongoing and is not new – there is zero doubt. There is zero doubt this is absolutely true – I know this personally,” he said during a New Paradigm Institute conference recently. He didn’t shared this personal info, though, which keeps the debate alive. Maybe one day we’ll get a nugget of truth about what is actually going on, or at least a lie that is easier to swallow.