UFOs Are 'Demonic' Aliens Visiting From Other Dimensions in Latest Theory

A new theory, or one of the oldest depending on your point of view, is that aliens and UFO visitors are actually "demonic" beings coming from another dimension. With the recent talk of disclosure from the government, the confirmation of UAPs by the Pentagon, and the somewhat confirmed existence of other dimensions, some are connecting their own dots.

According to the Daily Star, many in the U.S. and U.K. governments are under the belief that "aliens" are sinister, while others take the next step to say it was demons in league with Satan using "quantum gravity" to zoom across time. If it sounds a bit too much like Doom, you might be onto something.

Professor Avi Loeb is being given credit for pushing the idea, his latest about visitors from outside of our galaxy. This includes the Oumuamua space object that entered the Milky Way from another solar system. Loeb's claims about "demonic" aliens comes in The Paranormal UFO Connection program, saying "It is possible that they would be able to figure out if there are extra spatial dimensions and take advantage of them, using quantum gravity engineers."

"So, as crazy as it might sound to some, for example, there is a faction within, particularly the US government, but I've seen it in the UK as well, who believe that UFOs are demonic," the Harvard professor adds. "And this faction, through that and maybe some other things too, have convinced themselves that this or some of this may be demonic, and therefore they say that you shouldn't engage with it, you shouldn't study it, because that feeds it energy."

Drone Engages 'Mystery UFO' in Middle of War Zonehttps://t.co/nWkKNVyGL0 — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) March 2, 2024

All that said, U.S. military officials recently released a report indicating that aliens were not the likely origin of the many UAPs and UFO sightings across the years. The source might not ever be known, or it'll be revealed long after the fact in a way that people will act like they knew all along. You can put money on it.