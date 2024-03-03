Best State for UFO Sightings Revealed

The best state to take in a UFO sighting might not be a surprise to those interest in Skinwalker Ranch.

A new study out of Utah gave the state and a few of its neighbors the best in the U.S. for seeing UFOs streaking across the sky. According to The Hill, the study used details from the National UFO Research Center, diving deep into environmental factors, and the increase or decrease of reports of UFO sightings or UAP sightings.

"Most sightings occur in the American West where proximity to public lands, dark skies, and military installations afford more opportunities to see strange objects in the air," University of Utah researchers shared in a press release. "The U.S. Department of Defense has increasingly taken UAP, formerly known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), as a serious threat to national security."

Drone Engages 'Mystery UFO' in Middle of War Zonehttps://t.co/nWkKNVyGL0 — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) March 2, 2024

The last bit is about the whistleblower testimony in Congress and the ongoing disclosure and acknowledgment from people in the Pentagon. It should be added that the American West also features plenty of areas attuned to stargazing. Some parts of Arizona have rules and laws in place regulating light pollution and enforcing the lights used by businesses.

The study also credits the area's "wide-open spaces" without much to bother your viewing through the night. The lingering question is the same question that has plagued people for years. Are we seeing UFOs and non-human beings or are people just witnessing real technology that hasn't been revealed yet?

"The West has a historical relationship to UAP – Area 51 in Nevada, Roswell in New Mexico, and here in Utah, we have Skinwalker Ranch in the Uinta Basin and military activity in the U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground," report author Richard Medina, associate professor of geography at the University of Utah, said.

In recent years we've seen countless sightings of varying believability, including the recent "jellyfish" UFO that was filmed over a military base in Iraq, the several videos released by the military, and the stories shared by pilots across the globe.