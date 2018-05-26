UFC Fighter Nick Diaz Arrested for Domestic Violence

UFC fighter Nick Diaz was arrested on Thursday night following an alleged domestic dispute in Las Vegas.

Diaz was charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery following the arrest. MMA Junkie confirmed that the victim of the incident was female, and was transported to a local hospital following the alleged attack.

A bail was set for Diaz at $18,000, but he will be unable to post it until a court hearing on Saturday Morning.

UFC officials released a statement following the arrest.

“UFC is aware of the recent arrest of middleweight athlete Nick Diaz,” the statement read. “The organization does not tolerate domestic violence and requires all athletes to adhere to the UFC Fighter Conduct Policy. Every athlete is deserving of due process, and this situation, as with any official allegations, will be duly reviewed and thoroughly investigated by an independent party.”

The victim spoke with TMZ on Friday and claimed she had been in an “on-again, off-again sexual relationship” with Diaz for several years.

She claimed Diaz was high on cocaine during the incident, and that he slammed her to the ground and began choking her. By the time the police arrived, she reportedly had red marks around her eyes and neck and claimed to have a hip injury when sh reached the hospital.

Diaz has been competing in MMA since 2001 and has been off and on with the UFC since 2003. His last fight took place in January 2015 against Anderson Silva, but he was hit with a five-year suspension in September of that year by the Nevada State Athletic Commission following a failed marijuana drug test.

He since appealed the suspension and was eventually cleared by the comission to return to wrestling, only to then accept a one-year suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency for failing to report his whereabouts on three occasions in 2016-17. He was officially cleared to return to action back on April 9.

Diaz’s brother Nate Diaz, also a fighter in the UFC, is currently in legal troubles of his own. MMA Junkie reported back on May 15 that the Sacramento Police Department is investigation an alleged assault between Nate and fellow fighter Clay Guida at a Combate Americas event on May 11.

Guida’s manager John Fosco told the outlet the brawl started when Nate allegedly shoved Guida into a medal guardrail with his back turned. Guida was reportedly bleeding after the incident.

