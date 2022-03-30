New Details of Teen’s Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he “came out” of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.

Sampson fell from his seat as the ride descended. The ride’s “magnets engaged,” and his harness was “still in a down and locked position when the ride stopped.” He died from “multiple injuries and trauma,” according to the report obtained by PEOPLE.

“Words cannot express the sorrow felt by the tragic loss of such a young man, and my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time,” Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried said in a statement. Fried noted that the agency is “actively investigating” the tragedy with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. They hope the investigation’s results will “inform us all as to how this tragedy occurred and will precipitate any changes necessary to better protect patrons of amusement rides in Florida.”

Members of Sampson’s family believe the teenager may have been too large to ride the attraction safely. His father, Yarnell Sampson, told CNN his son was 340 pounds and 6’5″ tall. Sampson’s cousin Shay Johnson told Spectrum News 13 she spoke with Sampson just before his death. Johnson said staff at two other attractions told Sampson he was “too big” to ride.

The ride’s manual notes the maximum passenger weight is 130 kilograms, about 287 pounds. “Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats. Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and the bracket fits properly. If this is not so, do not let this person ride,” the manual, which Florida officials published online, reads. It is not clear if Sampson was completely secure when the ride began.

The FreeFall ride is closed during the investigation. Slingshot Group suspended another ride, the SlingShot. ICON Park staff said they would “fully cooperate” with law enforcement. “As the landlord of the 20-acre entertainment destination in the center of the Orlando Entertainment District, ICON Park’s mission is to provide safe, family entertainment,” ICON Park’s statement reads. “We continue to grieve the passing of Tyre Sampson, and our thoughts are with his family and friends. This was the saddest day in the history of ICON Park, and we’re working hard to make sure this never happens again.”