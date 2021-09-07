2 Rappers Face Murder Charges in Wake of Alleged Drive-By Shooting

Two Connecticut rappers are facing murder charges, in the wake of an alleged drive-by shooting incident. Complex reports that 29-year-old Andre Reed was placed under arrest on Aug. 10. 31-year-old Reginald Miles was taken into custody more than a week later, on Aug. 19. Both men are charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and two counts of first-degree assault. Miles is facing additional weapons charges, as well as a charge of reckless endangerment.

The drive-by shooting took place on July 24, following a concert that Reed and Miles’ local rap group did with Platinum-selling rapper Jim Jones at Off the Hook in Waterbury, Connecticut. The shooting claimed the life of 37-year-old Douglas Daniels. The names of the two wounded individuals do not appear to have been released, per police records that were obtained by The Hartford Courant. It’s reported that there is video footage of the incident, allegedly showing the suspects in an SUV as they opened fire at pedestrians.

A victim of the shooting reportedly told investigators that the individual who opened fire was wearing a red mask. Miles and Reed were later identified due to one of the performers from the concert wearing a red mask during the show. The surveillance footage reportedly showed Miles taking off a mask during the group’s set.

NBC CT reported that officers were called to the scene of the shooting — the intersection of East Farm Street and Orange Street in Waterbury — at around 8:15 p.m., following a weapons complaint. The news outlet stated that dispatchers advised officers of two people reported to having been shot in the road. When police arrived on the scene, they said they found Daniels, who had been shot in the shoulder and chest, and another individual who was shot in the leg. Both were transported to the hospital for medical attention.

Officers discovered a third victim at the hospital, who had gone after being struck in the head. Sadly, Daniels eventually succumbed to his wounds. There is currently no word on the condition of the other two shooting victims.

Currently, both Reed and Miles remain in police custody. Miles’ bond is set at $3 million, while Reed has a $2 million bond. A witness who is reportedly cooperating with authorities stated that they were in the backseat with Miles during the shooting. The witness claims that Miles leaned over them in order to open fire at the group of people outside. No possible motive has been shared at this time.