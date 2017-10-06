2 Arrested After Shooting on Set of ‘The Equalizer’

Two 18-year-olds were charged with assault, intent to murder and gun offenses after a shooting on the set of The Equalizer sequel in Boston, Variety reports.

Dionte Martinez and Thomas Perkins were arrested by the Quincy Police Department on Thursday after the shooting occurred on the film’s set and injured two security guards. The movie was not filming at the time, and police say the guards did not appear to be targeted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two guards, a 40-year-old woman and 33-year-old man both suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were transported to local hospitals and treated.

The teens, who were arrested five days after fleeing the crime scene, will be arraigned in Roxbury Municipal Court on Friday.

The Equalizer sequel follows the 2014 film and will see Denzel Washington return as the project’s star. Washington plays as Robert McCall, a former special ops agent who now helps those unable to defend themselves.

Photo Credit: Columbia Pictures