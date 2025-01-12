Two Men Die During Christmas Day Bigfoot Hunt

A pair of friends were found dead in Washington State after reportedly closing out 2024 with a Bigfoot hunt. According to BBC News, the two men were discovered dead after a three-day search that started on Christmas Day.

A family member reported the pair missing after they didn’t return from Gifford Pinchot National Forest to find the mythical hairy forest dweller. Over 60 volunteers, aircraft, dogs and more were used in the search to comb the heavy forest. While many may want to assume they were attacked by bigfoot, it’s far more tragic.

“Both deaths appear to be due to exposure, based on weather conditions and ill-preparedness,” a statement by the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said. Both victims, aged 37 and 59 respectively, were not named by authorities.

The area they were discovered had been hit by frigid temperatures, snow, freezing rain and more poor weather in the days before their disappearance. BBC News also noted that rescue teams had to contend with high waters and fallen trees.

The Pacific Northwest has long been a hotspot for Sasquatch sightings despite no concrete evidence of its existence. Skamania County, where the pair went missing, you can actually get a year in jail and a $1,000 fine if a bigfoot is harmed.