Bigfoot Experts Speak out on Appalachian Mountain Sightings

Sasquatch, affectionately known as Bigfoot to some and as the hairy subject of the nightmares of others, is typically in the Pacific Northwest. Washington State typically tops the list for the most sightings, with California, Florida, and Ohio following on the list. West Virginia is not even in the top ten, though it does have a respectable 106 sightings, far below the 700 of Washington but enough to have some sightings.

According to CBS 13 News, West Virginia is home to numerous cryptid sightings, with the Flatwood Monster and the Mothman of Point Pleasant typically getting most of the praise. But there is a contingent in the state that feels they have their own Bigfoot sightings that deserve the same praise as the others. The outlet says that three counties, Pendleton, Randolph and Pocahontas, are at the top when it comes to sightings.

But according to Jon Perdue and Ron Lanham from Wild and Weird WV, the Kanawha State Forest in Kanawha County has been home to some recent sightings of the forest defender. Kanawha is also the home of the capital of West Virginia, Charleston, but it also represents part of a forested area that is far enough away from people to give wildlife some comfort.

Apart from the Kanawha State Forest, West Virginia is full of locales that seem perfect for a potential encounter. The Seneca Creek area in Pendleton County, the rocky area near Franklin, the marshy preserves on Cranberry Mountain, and the notable areas near the Greenbrier River have all been areas with sightings reported. Some of these sightings have even come in the daylight.

There is no concrete evidence that these sightings are confirmation of Sasquatch within the West Virginia wilderness, but the folks at Wild and Weird WV give a hopeful message.

"We are receiving sighting reports daily of UFOs, Bigfoot and other phenomena. We work with veteran researchers in the field to evaluate some of these accounts. What we have learned so far is that sightings are not as uncommon as some may think. Our hope is that by gathering enough data we can help others like yourself realize that it is OK to talk about these incidents," the group's website reads. "At this point we are comfortable saying that there is "something" being observed by the witnesses who allowed us to post their accounts here."