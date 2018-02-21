Two Juveniles Detained After Threat Against Ohio High School

Two juveniles have been detained after they made threats against a high school in Ohio.

Police in Willoughby, Ohio have detained two juveniles after they received multiple reports that there was a threat on social media toward Willoughby South High School, WKYC 3 reports.

“[Monday] we received many reports that there was a threat to Willoughby South High School spreading on social media. This was investigated and two juveniles detained. Regardless of this we will have additional presence at the school,” the Willoughby Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

“Last night there were several tips regarding a threat to our schools. We would like to thank the people that took the time to step forward and report these threats. We immediately began to work with local law enforcement agencies and because of the involvement of the community and the diligence of the police departments, two juveniles are currently being detained. Once the police investigation has been completed, the district will also conduct a thorough investigation and proper disciplinary action will be taken,” the school’s superintendent said.

“Regardless of the fact that the juveniles were detained, there will be a heightened police presence on district properties today.”

The threat to the school comes less than a week after Nikolas Cruz entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and opened fire with an AR-15, killing 17 students and adults and wounding more than a dozen.

In the days following the tragedy, several similar attacks have been thwarted.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, all schools in Jackson Township in Massillon, Ohio went into lockdown after a seventh-grader shot himself in a boys’ bathroom in Jackson Memorial Middle School around 7:50 a.m.

A message was posted to the schools’ websites early Tuesday morning. It read: “A Jackson Memorial Middle School student suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound this morning. Safety Services are on the scene at this time.”

The student was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but his condition is not yet known.

The student’s parents have been notified and all the students within the school are reportedly safe, according to authorities.